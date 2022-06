A 59-year-old Haysville man is facing multiple charges for a hit-and-run from October of 2021. 26-year-old Anastasia Rooney, of Derby, died after being hit October 18. She was driving near 63rd S. and Broadway when her car was hit by the 59-year-old. Records show he was involved in an earlier crash just to the east, on 63rd S. near the Arkansas River. No injuries were reported in the first crash, though the Haysville man allegedly fled the scene, causing the second crash.

HAYSVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO