Today (June 13) was one of the worst market days in the brief history of cryptocurrency trading. Several of the world's largest cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and Ethereum experienced double-digit percentage drops in a matter of hours. Today's plunge is the latest in a slide that began in late 2021, and brings the total value of cryptocurrencies to below $1 trillion; in late 2021 it was $3 trillion.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO