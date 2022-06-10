ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tanker fire damages new pavement from I-69 project

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g48hy_0g74i1Ni00

INDIANAPOLIS — A tanker fire that shut down all lanes of State Road 37 on the south side of Indianapolis Friday morning damaged new pavement that had been laid down as part of an I-69 project.

The tanker caught fire around 6:30 a.m. on southbound State Road 37 near Wicker Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa9Z1_0g74i1Ni00
Courtesy INDOT

Preliminary information from Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine indicates a front tire on the semi carrying the tanker blew, causing it to hit a guardrail. The fuel tank ruptured and caught on fire which, you can see in this video he shared on social media.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDWME_0g74i1Ni00
    Courtesy ISP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvcG3_0g74i1Ni00
    Courtesy White River Twp FD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZG7Dp_0g74i1Ni00
    Courtesy ISP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44e2Oj_0g74i1Ni00
    Courtesy ISP
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfUVE_0g74i1Ni00
    Smoke from State Road 37 fire

The driver was able to get out of the semi before the vehicle became covered in flames. No one else was hurt.

The crash happened in an area of State Road 37 that’s been under construction as part of the I-69 Finish Line project to bring State Road 37 to interstate conditions.

According to INDOT, the truck pushed a barrier wall into the northbound lanes. The barrier had to be reset before the road can reopen.

The department said, “Once debris is removed, INDOT and the contractor will assess damage and make necessary repairs.”

As of Friday mid-morning, northbound traffic is being diverted at Fairview Road to Bluff Road to Southport Road back to 37.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at Southport Road to Bluff Road to Fairview Road back to 37.

The I-69 Finish Line Twitter account said drivers should “expect night and weekend lane closures in the coming days for ongoing cleanup and repairs.”

The tanker trailer was empty, but it had previously contained liquid asphalt, according to state police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

