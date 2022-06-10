ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autism awareness group celebrated opening of new location in Gates

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the autism awareness group Campaign D hosted a robin-cutting ceremony Friday for their new office facility on Buffalo Road at Advantage Federal Credit Union.

Officials said the office space was graciously donated to them and it will be used by Campaign D for their daily operations.

Autism Acceptance Month: How the pandemic has led to local delays in screenings, diagnoses

Campaign D is a group set up to spread autism awareness through community events and by their officials volunteering their time to spread awareness of autism throughout Monroe County.

“It’s incredibly important to have a space you can call home,” said Campaign D’s chair of the board Stephanie Mauro. “This is where the strategic plan is done, this is where the planning is happening for community outreach, for community events.”

Officials said their first fundraising event — “Campaign ‘D’ Rock the Park — will be held on August 26.

