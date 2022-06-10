Suspect Sought For Stealing Bike From MBTA Station: Police

Surveillance photos of the suspect Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect behind a recent larceny.

The suspect is wanted for stealing a bike at Oak Grove MBTA Station around 3:24 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, police said.

The department has since released photos of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact police at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

