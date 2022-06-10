Suspect Sought For Stealing Bike From MBTA Station: Police

A central Pennsylvania mother has been arrested for corrupting her own children by having them steal from a local thrift store, police say. Quarryville police have been investigating the theft of shoes by children at the New Hope Community Closet, located at 128 Townsedge Dr. in East Drumore Township, which happened on May 16, according to a release by the department.
A mob of teenagers are on the loose after attacking and stealing the belongings of a juvenile in Pasadena, authorities say. A group of around 12 juveniles harassed and jumped the victim on the the 8400 block of Fort Smallwood Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, June 11, according Anne Arundel Police.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for an assault in Chester County. The woman pictured above in the neon pink sweatshirt was captured on video allegedly assaulting the victim during a carnival at the Exton Square Mall around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, West Whiteland police said.
Police in Bucks County have arrested a 67-year-old man accused of being involved in a series of thefts at Peddler's Village. Francis E. Templin, of Shartlesville (Berks County), was arrested on Saturday, June 4, and charged with felony retail theft after cops executed a search warrant on his car in a parking lot at the shopping center, Buckingham Township police said.
An impersonator's plan was foiled when he was arrested shortly after a Millersville robbery, authorities say. Stephen Ricardo Bennie, 21, was attempting to impersonate a WiFi inspector when he approached the owners of a home on the 600 block of Caracle Court around 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 13, according to Anne Arundel Police.
Eleven Hudson Valley residents have been charged with drug-related crimes following a narcotics sweep by multiple agencies. The arrests took place in Orange County in and around the city of Newburgh on Friday, June 10. According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, those arrested were charged with the criminal...
An 18-year-old girl has died following a crash along Interstate 83 in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Adrianna Reith, of Chanceford Township—for an unknown reason—lost control of her 2016 Chevrolet Cobalt on I-83 near exit 21 westbound in Manchester Township, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.
A brother and sister from Irvington are forced to grow up without their mom who was killed in a murder-suicide last week. More than $800 had been raised for Zion & Nova as of Monday, June 12. DaQuasha Jackson, 31, was shot and killed by Dane Larence, 32, at a...
A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12. Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said. Medics responded to the location...
A 10-month-old baby girl from Maryland died after she fell out of the back seat of her mom's SUV and then was run over by the car over the weekend in Virginia, authorities said. The 35-year-old Hyatsville, MD driver had put her daughter in the back seat of her 2013...
A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of four people who assaulted and stabbed a person at a popular central Pennsylvania swimming hole, police say. Two victims were approached by a group of four, two White women and two Black men, while returning to their...
Fast-acting police officers in Cecil County were swift to apprehend two suspects implicated in an armed cigarette robbery at an area convenience store, police said. Teeaira Bessix, 23, and Roderick Galloway, 47, both of New Castle, Delaware, were arrested after allegedly robbing Royal Farms on East Pulaski Highway in Elkton over the weekend.
A Cumberland County man died of his injuries from a motorcycle crash, authorities said. Jason Derby, 50, of Commercial Township, was riding eastbound on Route 767 in the township at about 7:30 a.m. on May 26. Derby's motorcycle left the road and struck two street signs and a tree, according to New Jersey State Police.
Support is on the rise for a 24-year-old Hunterdon County man who has been in a medically-induced coma for over a week following a life-threatening crash. Steven Montero, of Flemington, was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital following a serious crash at the intersection near Hunterdon Central Regional High School on Saturday, June 4, according to a GoFundMe launched for his medical expenses.
Half a dozen members of the Infamous Ryders and La Familia motorcycle gangs have been arrested after they were found with illegal weapons during routine traffic stops on Sunday, Jun 12, authorities say. New York State Troopers stopped the first group on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango...
Two Western Massachusetts residents have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man who was found dead on a city street. The arrests took place in Hampden County in Springfield and included Thania Rosado on Wednesday, June 8, and Jose Amaro on Friday, June 10. According to...
Classmates are mourning the death of a high school student who died after falling into the Hudson River.Albany County resident Matthew Billetts, age 16, died Monday afternoon, June 13, according to a statement from the Watervliet City School District.He had been fishing with a friend and apparently…
A beloved 79-year-old grandma died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from injuries she sustained during a deadly home invasion on Dec. 22, 2021, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office. Adam Schaffer, 54, had broken into Barbara “Barb” J. (Staub) Laughman’s home that she share with...
Detectives were investigating how two young children overdosed at a Baltimore home over the weekend, according to reports by CBS 13. A 4- and- 6-year old child were found suffering from an overdose at a home on the 1500 block of McHenry Street in the late night hours of Saturday, June 11, the outlet reports.
A 33-year-old man from Manchester has admitted to providing a fatal dose of drugs to another man, authorities said. Dandre Tubbs pleaded guilty to manslaughter and dealing fentanyl on Monday, June 13, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. The plea was in connection with the death of a...
