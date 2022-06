It came as quietly as it went. But every June 14 is Flag Day in the United States. And in the late Tuesday afternoon hours, a long-flying flag was retired in Cadiz. There in the welcome triangle intersecting Hwy. & Business U.S. 68 across from FNB Bank, a small gathering watched the Stars and Stripes be lowered by Jonathan and Steve Darnall. Its 13 bars, each standing for a specific virtue, were neatly cut. As were its 50 stars, representing the states.

CADIZ, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO