ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Goldie Hawn’s Grandson Ryder Votes For The Very First Time

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXS4G_0g74fgpP00

Goldie Hawn is one proud grandmother and can’t believe how quickly the kids are all growing up. Her daughter Kate Hudson’s son Ryder recently turned 18 years old and celebrated by passing a very important milestone. He voted for the very first time.

Kate shared a selfie of herself and Ryder, both proudly wearing “I Voted” stickers. She captioned the photo, “1st voting cycle with my adult son….whaaaa?! 🗳❤️ #vote” Many fans congratulated Ryder and couldn’t believe that Kate has an adult son!

Kate Hudson’s son Ryder is now 18 and just voted for the first time

Kate shares Ryder with ex Chris Robinson. She also has a son named Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy and a daughter named Rani with her current man Danny Fujikawa. Goldie previously shared that she was there for all of her grandchildren’s births and has a special bond with each of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTHu1_0g74fgpP00
GOOD PEOPLE, Kate Hudson, 2014. ph: Nick Wall/©Millennium Entertainment/courtesy of Everett Collection

Goldie shared, “A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there’s nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them. Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtxZ2_0g74fgpP00
DF-00360_R – Goldie Hawn returns to the big screen as Linda Middleton in Twentieth Century Fox’s SNATCHED / Everett Collection

Congrats to Ryder on being able to vote for the first time. It was definitely an emotional moment for the whole family. Do you remember voting for the very first time? What year was it?

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson posted a video from his hospital bed, sharing his experience of a colonoscopy. Wearing a hospital gown, Oliver urged his fans to book in too. "I look a little rough, but whatever," he began. "I just finished my colonoscopy. Go do it. It's not that bad." He goes on to explain candid details of the procedure, sharing that it's easy and he's a big fan of propofol, the drug used to sedate patients before the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ryan Phillippe sends his and Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon, to prom

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon’s 18-year-old son, Deacon, looked just like his dad heading to prom. “Sending our sweet meat boi off 2 prom,” the actor, 47, captioned an Instagram Story photo Saturday of himself and the teen. Deacon was all smiles in a gray suit in the social media snap. He accessorized with a pink flower. “Prom anyone?” the teenager captioned his own upload. “Love the [flower],” Witherspoon, 46, commented on her son’s slideshow. The “Big Little Lies” alum also posted pictures of the high school student with the caption, “Love this guy.” Kate Hudson, whose eldest son, Ryder, turned 18 in January, hilariously commented,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Matt Bellamy
Person
Kate Hudson
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb hosts Today alone as she delivers heartrending statement

Hoda Kotb can always count on her supportive co-host Jenna Bush Hager during tough mornings on Today with Hoda and Jenna. However, due to a prior assignment, Jenna was running late for the latest installment of the show, and Hoda decided to start off the show off solo. It was a hard day to do so.
UVALDE, TX
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee breaks silence as she mourns death of fire victim

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee has shared a heartbreaking statement after escaping a fire at her recording studio last week. The musician left the burning building with her producer, but tragically a third person lost their life. In a message posted on Instagram, Aimee named the victim, Nathan Avery Edwards, known...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder
Distractify

Where Does Molly Roloff Live Now — and What Does She Do for a Living?

When Little People, Big World first aired in 2006, the show centered on married couple Matt and Amy Roloff and their four children. These days, their kids are grown up and have started families of their own. Because Molly Roloff no longer appears on the TLC series, longtime fans have wondered: Where does Molly live now? And what does Molly do for a living? Keep reading to learn more about the third-born Roloff kid.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Jonathan Scott celebrates birth of brother Drew’s baby boy: ‘I’m gonna spoil you’

Jonathan Scott can't hide his excitement about being a new uncle. The "Property Brothers" star posted a sweet tribute Friday on Instagram to his newborn nephew, Parker. Scott shared a photo of Parker's tiny hand in the hands of his parents, Scott's twin brother (and co-star) Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan, alongside a heartfelt message about how fortunate Parker was to have them for a dad and mom.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Roger Federer and wife Mirka welcome new addition to the family - see photo

Roger Federer has welcomed a brand new addition to his family - an adorable dog called Willow. Taking to Instagram over the weekend to share his first 'delfie', the 40-year-old tennis player revealed that he was over the moon with the new pooch, however, it took some persuading to get him and his wife Mirka to agree.
TENNIS
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Praises Costar Melissa Gilbert’s New Book

Actress Karen Grassle of the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie is offering up some high praise for costar Melissa Gilbert’s book. It’s the latest one produced by Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the show. Grassle played matriarch Caroline Ingalls on there. Well, let’s take a look and see what Grassle is saying about Gilbert’s book.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
153K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy