Goldie Hawn’s Grandson Ryder Votes For The Very First Time

Goldie Hawn is one proud grandmother and can’t believe how quickly the kids are all growing up. Her daughter Kate Hudson’s son Ryder recently turned 18 years old and celebrated by passing a very important milestone. He voted for the very first time.

Kate shared a selfie of herself and Ryder, both proudly wearing “I Voted” stickers. She captioned the photo, “1st voting cycle with my adult son….whaaaa?! 🗳❤️ #vote” Many fans congratulated Ryder and couldn’t believe that Kate has an adult son!

Kate Hudson’s son Ryder is now 18 and just voted for the first time

Kate shares Ryder with ex Chris Robinson. She also has a son named Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy and a daughter named Rani with her current man Danny Fujikawa. Goldie previously shared that she was there for all of her grandchildren’s births and has a special bond with each of them.

GOOD PEOPLE, Kate Hudson, 2014. ph: Nick Wall/©Millennium Entertainment/courtesy of Everett Collection

Goldie shared, “A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there’s nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them. Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important.”

DF-00360_R – Goldie Hawn returns to the big screen as Linda Middleton in Twentieth Century Fox’s SNATCHED / Everett Collection

Congrats to Ryder on being able to vote for the first time. It was definitely an emotional moment for the whole family. Do you remember voting for the very first time? What year was it?