Artist Ruth Kjaer: ancient Greek myths from a female perspective

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of one of their own, the West Springfield Lions Club is hosting the annual Ed Smart Memorial Scholarship Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast. Joining us with more is John LaDue, President of West Springfield Lions.
(Mass Appeal) – 50 years ago, the landmark Title IX Legislation became law. To commemorate this historically significant event, Springfield Public Forum and the Basketball Hall of Fame are hosting a Celebration and Forum on Tuesday, June 21st at Symphony Hall. We spent some time today at the Basketball...
(Mass Appeal) – Juneteenth marks the end of slavery. The holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when it was announced the Civil War had ended and all enslaved people were free. Here on Mass Appeal is Kaine Compton, Justin Hurst and Jynai McDonald to talk about a series of events throughout Springfield to commemorate the day.
BOSTON (SHNS) – The process for approving new housing development in communities across Massachusetts is “skewed toward an older, white population with the greatest interest in obstructing new development,” according to a new report assembled by two Boston University researchers and released Wednesday by The Boston Foundation.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has restocked the Watershops Pond with fish Tuesday morning. With the help of MassWildlife, the city received permission for largemouth bass and minnows to be stocked in the pond. Releasing these fish essentially finishes up this $2.6 million project that’s been underway for a few years now.
(Mass Appeal) – The excitement is building at the MassMutual Center as the Springfield Thunderbirds are one win away from a trip to the Calder Cup Finals. I’m joined now by team president Nate Costa. Game six is tonight at the MassMutual Center. Puck drops at 7:05pm. For...
Comments / 0