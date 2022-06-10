ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield's July 4th event set for The Park at River Walk

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
The City of Bakersfield will hold its annual Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4th, 2022, at The Park at River Walk.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. The fireworks show will also be streamed live on 23ABC's digital platforms.

Live entertainment returns to the Dignity Health Amphitheatre, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic, with a performance by Foster Campbell at 6:30 p.m.

This year's fireworks show will be produced by Zambelli Fireworks and sponsored by the Robert and Kari Grimm Family Foundation and Mechanics Bank.

The event will also feature several food vendors including: Carnie Kettle Corn, El Churro Loco, Fuego’s Tacos, Get Twisted, Itoyz, KV Southern Style BBQ, and Poppi’s Pastami & More.

Traffic will be affected in the area of The Park at River Walk

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible during the event or to plan for delays. Starting at 9 p.m., traffic in The Park at River Walk area will be closed for about 30 minutes during the fireworks show.

The following roads will be closed in that area:

  • Westbound Stockdale Highway will be closed at Calloway Drive and Old River Road.
  • The right turn lane on southbound Calloway Drive and the left turn lanes on northbound Old River Road will also be closed.
  • Eastbound lanes of Stockdale Highway will be closed at Jewetta Avenue (near Aera Park).
  • The left turn lanes on southbound Jewetta will also be closed.
  • The northbound lanes of Buena Vista Road will be closed at River Run Boulevard.
  • The left turn lanes from eastbound River Run Boulevard onto Buena Vista Road will be closed.

Access to southbound River Park Way from Stockdale Highway as well as the Village at River Oaks shopping center will also be limited during this time.

Roads that will still be accessible in the area:

  • Drivers can still turn left onto southbound Old River Road or right onto northbound Calloway Drive.
  • Drivers will be permitted to turn north onto Jewetta from eastbound Stockdale Highway.
  • Drivers will be permitted to turn east or west onto River Run Boulevard from Buena Vista Road.

Drivers leaving the Shops at River Walk shopping center or The Park at River Walk will be permitted to exit in either direction on Stockdale Highway.

A MAP BELOW SHOWS WHAT ROADS WILL BE ACCESSIBLE AND INACCESSIBLE:

City of Bakersfield/Google
This map shows what roads will be accessible and inaccessible during the City of Bakersfield's Independence Day Celebration on the night of July 4th, 2022.

