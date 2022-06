Larry Wayne Hemmie, 78, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 6:32 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, IA. He was born on November 7, 1943 in Mt. Pleasant, IA to Delbert & Daisy Dietsch Hemmie. He married Julie Ellen Brown on December 31, 1966 in Fort Madison, IA. He worked at Armour Dial, Fort Madison Daily Democrat and lastly at Woodroffe Sawmill in Denmark. He served in the U.S. Army for 7 years during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed watching westerns on T.V., gardening, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO