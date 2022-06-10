Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Polk; St. Croix Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Hennepin, northwestern Dakota, southeastern Chisago, eastern Scott, southeastern Anoka, Washington, Ramsey, northwestern St. Croix and Polk Counties through 145 PM CDT At 1251 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Star Prairie to near Minneapolis to 5 miles southwest of Prior Lake. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Star Prairie around 1255 PM CDT. Shoreview, Arden Hills, Amery and Clear Lake around 100 PM CDT. Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Lakeville and Apple Valley around 105 PM CDT. Bloomington, Edina, Richfield, Hugo and MSP International Airport around 110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Eagan, Inver Grove Heights, Lindstrom, Osceola, Center City, Oakdale, White Bear Lake, Lake Elmo, Mahtomedi, St. Croix Falls, Stillwater and Centuria. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 130 and 142. Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 8. U.S. Highway 8 in Minnesota between mile markers 0 and 5, and between mile markers 7 and 22. U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 163 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0