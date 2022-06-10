REPLAY: Westmoreland Airshow, day 2

LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow took place on June 11 and 12 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport!

WTAJ live streamed the event on both days and a replay can be found in the player above.

PHOTOS FROM THE 2022 WESTMORELAND AIRSHOW

Featured among dozens of acts was the F-16 Viper Demo Team, based out of Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. The Viper is the latest variant of the F-16V Fighting Falcon Fourth Generation, multi-role fighter aircraft.

The Jersey Jerks, a group of formation aviators also flew various models of the T-6 and SNJ “Texan” aircraft.

A full schedule of events from Saturday can be found here with Sunday’s events here .

For anyone planning to go to the airshow, gates open at 10 a.m. Tickets at the gate are $25 and FREE for children under 10 years old. There will also be an additional $5 parking fee benefitting volunteer firefighters.

Palmer Airport has a full list of featured aircraft on its website .

