ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

REPLAY: Westmoreland Airshow, day 2

By Catherine Newman
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

LATROBE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow took place on June 11 and 12 at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport!

WTAJ live streamed the event on both days and a replay can be found in the player above.

PHOTOS FROM THE 2022 WESTMORELAND AIRSHOW

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ax2eP_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38G77Y_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMewb_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gisJm_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grh3y_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCYET_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404v8D_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dkyg3_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdigt_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHrY1_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yw9ll_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YSLD_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKzJm_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02I41G_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJ9wR_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWRfR_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVcXf_0g74c4fn00
    2022 Westmoreland Airshow

Featured among dozens of acts was the F-16 Viper Demo Team, based out of Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. The Viper is the latest variant of the F-16V Fighting Falcon Fourth Generation, multi-role fighter aircraft.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The Jersey Jerks, a group of formation aviators also flew various models of the T-6 and SNJ “Texan” aircraft.

A full schedule of events from Saturday can be found here with Sunday’s events here .

For anyone planning to go to the airshow, gates open at 10 a.m. Tickets at the gate are $25 and FREE for children under 10 years old. There will also be an additional $5 parking fee benefitting volunteer firefighters.

Palmer Airport has a full list of featured aircraft on its website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Oz makes multiple stops at Central PA businesses

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made multiple stops in the Central PA region including popular Altoona diner Tom and Joe’s and Johnstown grocery store Market Basket. Oz visited the stops Wednesday to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses and how gas prices have been harming […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Hometown Bank opening new branch in Saxton

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Hometown Bank is expanding its services to the people of Bedford County, adding its sixth branch to Saxton borough. Banks and county officials broke ground on their site Friday afternoon. The new site is located next to the Saxton Market on Main Street. President and CEO of Hometown Beth Manges said this […]
SAXTON, PA
WTAJ

Independence Day Celebrations to Check Out

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – With Independence Day on the way, now’s a good time to plan your July 4 lineup. Here are some events happening throughout Central Pa. over the Fourth of July weekend. Cameron County: Weekend in the Wild July 1 – July 3 Jefferson County: Punxsutawney Festival in the the Park July 2 […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestreaming#Shop#Westmoreland#Shaw Air Force Base#The Wtaj Newsletter#Snj#Texan
WTAJ

Destination PA: Leap The Dips, world’s oldest roller coaster

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roller coaster enthusiasts from around the world have come to Central Pennsylvania to see and experience the oldest coaster on earth, Leap The Dips located inside Lakemont Park in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The one-of-a-kind coaster was built in 1902 by the Federal Construction Company and designed by E. Joy Morris. Leap The […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man bikes over 320 miles to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

ALTOONA, Pa –Kevin Lockwood is embarking on his fourth Alzheimer’s Association Longest Day ride, traveling over 320 miles across Pennsylvania on his bike. The Longest Day is an event with the Alzheimer’s Association where participants raise funds and bring awareness to the disease by doing an activity. More than six million people in the country […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County student nominated, accepted to West Point Academy

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — United States Senator Pat Toomey has announced that 20 Pennsylvania students have been nominated and accepted into the U.S. Service Academies this fall, including a student from our very own Somerset County. Senator Toomey nominated these students to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, […]
WTAJ

New variety store opens its doors in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– A new business officially opened its doors in Johnstown Wednesday, aiming to fulfill a need within the community. I Need That! Surplus Store is located on 425 Horner Ave. The owners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with some Cambria County Commissioners and the county’s Chamber of Commerce. Owner Paul Reighard runs the store […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Lakemont Park participates in world record attempt

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Lakemont Park may soon add another world record to its name by taking part in the American Coaster Enthusiast Largest Coaster Ride. At around 2 p.m Thursday, Lakemont Park’s Leap the Dips and Skyliner took a spin along with 21 other parks across the county. The ride is part of World’s Roller […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Walmart raises pharmacy tech wages to over $20 in PA

(WTAJ) — Effective this week, Walmart announced it is increasing the average hourly way for its Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians while promising more frequent raises. “Our Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians have proven time and time again how much they mean to the communities they serve,” the company wrote in a press […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Culvert construction projects scheduled for Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a culvert construction project for Route 4004. Thursday, June 23, the construction will begin to replace culverts in Stonycreek, Lincoln and Quemahoning townships. On Thursday, a detour will be placed for the work on Route 4004 (Bicycle Road) bridge over the Beaver Dam […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

8,000 golf balls stolen from Somerset County Golf Course

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A golf course in Stoystown is asking for any information that the public has in connection with golf balls stolen from their driving range. Police were called to the Oakbrook Golf Course on June 4 after the owner called to report a theft of over 8,000 golf balls. According to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT urges caution in work zones

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to drive safely in work zones after several accidents resulting in drivers hitting PennDOT employees or equipment. The most recent crash occurred on June 5, 2022, when a PennDOT employee was hit by a driver while working on a bridge resurfacing project […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Mistakes cost Erie as Curve come back 5-4

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair of eighth inning errors cost Erie Wednesday night, as Altoona came back to win 5-4. Down 4-2 with two on in the eighth, Blake Sabol hit a single to center that was misplayed and rolled to the wall, allowing not just the two runners on base to score, but […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Veterans Affairs highlights women’s services

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center is featuring its services for female veterans and military members. The initiative comes after Chief of Staff Dr. Angela Rowe says just 8% out of 27,000 Veterans Affairs members in the surrounding 14 counties are women. Dr. Rowe says there’s a dedicated team […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley still needs volunteers for event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– An event that draws thousands to see it, Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley, is set to take place June 23 to June 26 but volunteers are still needed. There are multiple slots that folks can sign up to volunteer for. There are needs for volunteers to give riders information at the thunder […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

3rd gen. 10 y/o ‘member’ holds carnival to help local fire department

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Upcoming fifth-grader Kaitlynn Crewse is helping the Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Department with assistance for new equipment. Crewse is a third-generation within the firehouse. She’s been heavily involved with the company nearly her whole life. That includes helping out in all ways she can around the station. Her idea originally started in […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Founder’s Day of Caring: WTAJ helps Altoona teen, homeless shelter

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The staff at WTAJ once again lent a helping hand to the community as parent company Nexstar Media, Inc. celebrated its 26th anniversary. WTAJ partnered with Family Services for Nexstar’s ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’ to help with various cleaning and repairs at the R.K. Agarwal M.D. & Family Teen Center & […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Improvements coming to Route 4009 in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that 6.5 miles of road improvements are set to begin. Starting Tuesday, June 21, PennDOT will begin to make roadway improvements along 6.5 miles of Route 4009 (Husband Road) from Edgewood Avenue to Byers Road, in Somerset Borough and Lincoln and Somerset townships. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy