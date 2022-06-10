ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market now accepting SNAP benefits

By Logan Rude
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market is now accepting SNAP benefits, giving more area residents easy access to fresh and local foods.

In order to use their benefits, customers must stop by the market’s information booth with their EBT card to request a specific dollar amount to be used. Market staff will then give the customer market tokens in the amount they asked to withdraw. Customers can then use the tokens at vendors to buy their goods.

Market organizers said shoppers who use their EBT cards will also get up to $25 per market in matching funds to use on food. The match program was made possible thanks to a grant from Compeer Financial.

“This is a win-win for our community,” Farmers Market Manager Sarah Wells said. “It creates greater access to fresh local foods for those in our community as well as increases the possibility for more sales for vendors at the market”.

Shoppers will be able to use their SNAP benefits on breads and cereals, fruits and vegetables, various meats, dairy products, and plants and seeds that grow. The benefits do not work for flowers and non-food producing plants, pet foods, non-food items, alcoholic beverages, vitamins and medicines, or prepared foods.

Vendors will be reimbursed for the dollar amount of SNAP purchases at their respective booths.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
