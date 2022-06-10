Severe Weather Statement issued for Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 07:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Air Quality Advisory for Orleans, Jefferson, St John the Baptist, St Charles, St Bernard, St Tammany, and Plaquemines Parishes. The Air Quality Index indicates that particle pollution will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to pollution. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.

