2 men injured in drive-by double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section
Officers were searching for a motive Friday in an early-morning double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section. The two victims, a 27-year-old man and a man in his 30s, were shot outside of a convenience store along the 1800 block of East Somerset Street, police said. Officers arrived at the scene at about 3 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting was a drive-by Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital, police said. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police. MORE TOP STORIES:
Comments / 4