2 men injured in drive-by double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section

Police are searching for three teenagers who they say tried to rob two different women outside the King of Prussia Mall after stealing a car in Philadelphia. On Monday around 9 p.m., a woman told police she was walking back to her car in the parking lot of the Primark store at the King of Prussia Plaza. As she was walking, she was approached by a teenager who tried to steal her purse from her arm, investigators said. The woman managed to stop the teen from getting her purse. She then noticed a red vehicle stopped behind her with two other teens inside.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO