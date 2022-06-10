ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Traffic delays expected on SR190 during Drop13 Half Marathon/5K on Saturday morning

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiCrK_0g74b0B600

SALT LAKE CITY — The Drop13 Half Marathon/5K is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 11 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Big Cottonwood Canyon, which could cause traffic delays for any SR190 travelers.

The race is a 3200 feet of decline over 13.1 Miles starting near Solitude Ski Resort to the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon.

For anyone who may be potentially planning to travel on SR190, they should expect stop-and-go traffic with delays. The Utah Division of Transportation is encouraging any potential travelers to be on the lookout for racers or to simply consider traveling after the race concludes in the early afternoon. However, uphill/downhill travel will be permitted while the participants head down the mountain during the race.

The Cottonwood Heights City and Unified Police Departments will be handling traffic control.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Semi leaks 75 gallons of fuel, roads close

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A semi-truck carrying gasoline caused state Route 201 to close with only one lane open Tuesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the truck had its saddle tank punctured, causing about 75 gallons of fuel to spill onto the highway. The...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Cottonwood Heights, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
ksl.com

Utah receives much-needed rain. Is more on the way?

SALT LAKE CITY — The same storm system that caused widespread flooding to areas north of Utah, including a shutdown of Yellowstone National Park, produced up to a half-inch of much-needed rain in parts of Utah on Monday, according to National Weather Service. And it's possible that more rain...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Major pattern change to start the work week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We’ve flipped the script on the work week in comparison to the weekend, where we saw record-breaking heat and our first triple-digit day of the season in Salt Lake City. A cold front has brought a weather pattern change and delivers a drastic drop in daytime highs for […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Half Marathon#Sr190#Drop13 Half#Townlift Daily Newsletter
ksl.com

Why Salt Lake City wants residents to 'adopt' a storm drain

SALT LAKE CITY — Chances are you've seen signs to adopt a highway at least once in your life. The first "Adopt a Highway" sign dates back to 1985. A Texas transportation engineer thought of having volunteers sponsor cleanups after witnessing items blowing out of the back of a pickup truck, littering the roadway, according to History.com. The concept quickly grew globally and even to similar programs to clean up things like trails and waterways.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City concertgoers describe entry concerns over possible staffing issue

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A chaotic weekend at a Salt Lake concert showed the struggles the live event industry currently faces. A Saturday concert at USANA over the weekend had a three-hour wait for some. In addition to the long waits, some on social media said they never even stepped foot into the venue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
TownLift

Vehicle burglaries reported in Bear Hollow

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Department released a report this afternoon of several vehicle burglaries that occurred on Monday in Bear Hollow on N. Biathlon Loop. Earlier […]
S. F. Mori

The Nauvoo Is a Place For Lunch in Salt Lake City

The Hotel Utah was an iconic and historic landmark in downtown Salt Lake City for decades. It was generally considered as the finest hotel in the city for years. Famous people would stay there. It is conveniently located in close proximity to several popular venues for entertainment in Salt Lake City.
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Tooele County on Monday. Rocky Mountain Power says almost 5,000 residents are currently affected. Multiple outages are causing major power loss throughout the area. Crews were first notified of the outage around 8:38 a.m. early Monday morning. Officials […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy