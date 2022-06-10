Traffic delays expected on SR190 during Drop13 Half Marathon/5K on Saturday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — The Drop13 Half Marathon/5K is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 11 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Big Cottonwood Canyon, which could cause traffic delays for any SR190 travelers.

The race is a 3200 feet of decline over 13.1 Miles starting near Solitude Ski Resort to the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon.

For anyone who may be potentially planning to travel on SR190, they should expect stop-and-go traffic with delays. The Utah Division of Transportation is encouraging any potential travelers to be on the lookout for racers or to simply consider traveling after the race concludes in the early afternoon. However, uphill/downhill travel will be permitted while the participants head down the mountain during the race.

The Cottonwood Heights City and Unified Police Departments will be handling traffic control.

