A proposal under which Cayuga County would shift to an elected County Executive may not make it onto the ballot in November. The Citizen reports the county has been discussing the potential change for several years. It would require an amendment to the county charter and that requires approval from voters. At last week’s County Legislature Government Operations Committee meeting, chair Chris Petrus said the legislature needs to decide whether the updated charter language would be created by a special commission or a committee of lawmakers.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO