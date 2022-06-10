ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases

Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

This week's local crime and court...

theeagle.com

Bryan College Station Eagle

Former Bryan Police Department assistant chief found not guilty

Former Bryan Police Department assistant chief Wayland Rawls was found not guilty by a Brazos County jury for a 2020 misdemeanor assault charge last week. A verdict was reached in under an hour after jury deliberations last Wednesday, according to attorneys Murray Newman and Cheryl Chapell, who represented Rawls. Over...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

State reports 61 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Tuesday

State health officials reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Tuesday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 56,208 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station man arrested after robbing, shooting at women during drug deal

A College Station man was arrested Monday after he robbed two women and shot at them during a drug deal at an apartment complex, police said. Keynaedrick Wheaton, 24, was charged with aggravated robbery, which is a first-degree felony; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which is a third-degree felony. As of Tuesday afternoon, Wheaton was still held in jail on a $150,000 bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Man killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Robertson County

One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Texas 6 near Lakeway Drive in Robertson County on Saturday night, according to Department of Public Safety officials. A preliminary crash investigation indicated that at approximately 10:20 p.m., a truck attempted to cross Texas 6 to Sadberry Road and was struck by an SUV, officials said. The passenger of the truck died at the scene of the crash, officials said, and was identified as Joe Tatom, a 67-year-old from Hilltop Lakes.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan ISD approves Clay Falls as new executive director of communication

In a special board meeting Monday, the Bryan school district’s board of trustees approved Clay Falls as the district’s next executive director of communications and public affairs. The announcement came after a 2½-hour closed session that included discussions about Superintendent Ginger Carrabine’s summative evaluation, which also was unanimously...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Gary Blair honored by City of Bryan and College Station

The City of Bryan honored former Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Gary Blair on Tuesday by declaring June 14 "Coach Gary Blair Day.”. Blair, who retired from coaching earlier this spring, was with the Aggies from 2003-2022. The Aggies made 16 trips to the NCAA tournament under Blair and won a national championship in 2011. The City of College Station also dedicated April 28 to Blair.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas-based hate group was behind attempted riot at Pride event in Idaho, authorities say

Authorities say the 31 people accused of trying to start a riot at an LGBTQ+ Pride event in Idaho this weekend belong to an extremist group based in Texas. The suspects were released on bond after being charged with conspiracy to riot. Police say all of them belong to Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The suspects include eight people from Texas, whom police identified as Thomas Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine; Robert Whitted, 22, of Conroe; Tommy Walker Jr., 24, of Godley; Josiah Buster, 24, and Connor Moran, 23, of Watauga; and Kieran Morris, 27, Steven Tucker, 30, and Graham Whitsom, 31, of Haslet.
IDAHO STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, June 15

Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom’s Legacy “Dancing for Freedom” at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Storyteller Toni Simmons will explore the tradition of dancing in African-American culture and folklore. The event is hosted by the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s Education Department. Activities include the Freedom Walk at 9 a.m., storytelling at 10:30 a.m. and a pizza lunch for all participants at 11:30 a.m. Free. For information email bush.education@nara.gov or call 979-691-4006.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Buc-ee's creator donates $50 million for Aplin Center at Texas A&M

Arch “Beaver” Aplin III started Buc-ee’s two years after graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in construction science, and he’s been building the iconic travel centers ever since. Aplin recently donated $50 million to his alma mater for a hospitality entrepreneurship program at the school,...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Temple Freda in Bryan continues restoration efforts

Temple Freda in Downtown Bryan was originally built in 1912 as a synagogue, and Brazos County’s oldest religious structure. It is currently closer to a full recovery through the City of Bryan and structural renovations will continue this week after the city council approved a Phase 2 construction contract worth nearly a quarter of a million dollars.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

UIL rejects proposal to prohibit freshmen from playing varsity sports

The University Interscholastic League rejected a public proposal that would prohibit freshmen from competing in varsity sports at a Legislative Council meeting on Tuesday in Round Rock. The UIL also denied, rejected or took no actions on six other proposals, including adding a shot clock in basketball and changing soccer...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan alum, Consol assistant Justin Garcia hired as Vikings’ baseball coach

Justin Garcia enjoyed his time as an athlete at Bryan High so much he wanted one day to be the Vikings’ head baseball coach. That desire came true Monday when Garcia was named to replace James Dillard. Garcia, a 2008 Bryan graduate, spent the last five seasons as an assistant at A&M Consolidated.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Registration opens for Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course

It’s time for beef cattle producers from all over the world to begin making plans to attend the 68th annual Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, the largest event of its kind in the nation, scheduled for Aug. 1-3 on the Texas A&M University campus. The event is hosted...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M men's and women's track and field teams earn All-America honors

The Texas A&M men's and women's track and field teams earned 23 All-America honors, the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced on Tuesday. Athletes who finished in the top eight of their events at the NCAA Outdoor Championships earned first-team honors. The Aggie women led...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

CESSNA: Oddsmakers aren't jumping on Aggie bandwagon

The Texas A&M baseball team keeps winning games, but the oddsmakers remain unimpressed. The Aggies are the second-highest seeded team remaining in the College World Series, but A&M is the least likely to win according to BetOnline.ag. Ninth-seeded Texas with 4/1 odds is the slight favorite in the wide-open field followed by Arkansas 9/2, second-seeded Stanford 5/1, Notre Dame 11/2, Ole Miss 13/2, 14th-seeded Auburn, Oklahoma 7/1 and A&M 15/2.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

college baseball

The College World Series again will have a strong Southeastern Conference flavor after Auburn became the fourth SEC team to make the NCAA baseball tournament’s final eight. The Tigers knocked off No. 3 national seed Oregon State 4-3 on the road Monday night to win their best-of-3 super regional and lock up the last spot in the CWS.
OMAHA, NE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies grade well in NCAA's APR scores

Texas A&M had a trio of athletic programs record perfect scores in the NCAA’s four-year Academic Progress Rate. They lead the way as every Aggie program was above the NCAA-mandated threshold of 930. A&M’s women’s golf, women’s cross country and men’s tennis teams all had APR scores of 1,000...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

