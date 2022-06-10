Local non-profit hands out baby formula, goods to families

Help of Southern Nevada has a plan in place to help families that have been affected by the formula shortage.

The local non-profit plans to give out Nestle NAN Pro Infant Powdered Formula cans, according to a tweet from the Clark County Nevada account. GovPlant has teamed up with the organization to help set up and get supplies packed.

According to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, baby formula and other supplies for 800 families will be available at the event. Diapers, bottles, wipes and socks will also be given out on first-come, first-served bases.

Parents or guardians are required to bring a valid government issued ID and proof of birth for the child such as a birth certificate according to Help of Southern Nevada.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 11, at Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center beginning at 8 a.m.