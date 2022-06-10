ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, FL

Coleman man tracked down in attack that sent woman to Brownwood ER

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Coleman man has been tracked down and arrested in an attack that sent a woman to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Brownwood Emergency...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 2

Kyra Gumeson
4d ago

wow that woman not pressed charge.. she need help to stay away from abuser!! He will do again or life or death. She need RUN away from him.

