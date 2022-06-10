Coleman man tracked down in attack that sent woman to Brownwood ER

A mother dropped her adult son off at the Fruitland Park Police Department telling officers she can’t “handle” him. The mother of 36-year-old Jonathan Ryan Cuppels had been driving home from work last week when she spotted her son walking in Leesburg, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She picked him up, but he started “acting crazy” so she took him to the police station and told officers she can’t “handle” him.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO