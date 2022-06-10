ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's local crime and court...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Salem police arrest suspect in 2 attempted murder cases

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Tuesday announced they had arrested a suspect accused of two counts of attempted murder in Salem last month. Police said Kenneth Wayne Felton was being held in the Marion County jail without bond facing several charges including attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a May 18 shooting in the 5700 block of Woodside Drive Southeast where police found Kerry Lynn Johnson, 54, shot.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Kidnap suspect took his life

WALTERVILLE: On June 6th at 4:18 p.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to a report that a male suspect had unsuccessfully attempted to abduct a child in the area of South 48th Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. The caller provided a description of the suspect's vehicle and the direction they were headed.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KXL

Oregon Teenager Will Be Back Hurting People In No Time

So, you’re hearing today about a 16 year old charged with attempted murder on Salem’s transit mall yesterday afternoon. The victim arrived at the hospital with life threatening wounds. But things have changed in Oregon and it means danger down the road for all of us. About 25...
Lebanon-Express

Probe into fire at Oregon anti-abortion center underway

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Federal law enforcement is investigating a fire that broke out on Friday morning at an anti-abortion center in a suburb east of Portland. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that they considered the fire at a First Image Pregnancy Resource Center in Gresham to be “suspicious in nature." KOIN-TV reported that the fire began at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning and that the investigation would involve multiple agencies.
GRESHAM, OR
The Times

Man involved in fatal Roy Rogers collision convicted

Jakob Paul Azevedo was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving involving 2019 head-on crash A Washington County jury found Jakob Paul Azevedo guilty of second-degree manslaughter and reckless driving on June 8, following the death of an Aloha man almost three years ago after a head-on collision on Southwest Roy Rogers Road. Azevedo also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants. The fatal collision occurred Nov. 11, 2019, when Azevedo was driving a Ford F-350 pickup south on Roy Rogers Road headed to Sherwood. As he crossed the bridge over the Tualatin River, just outside...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Cases#Crime#Lebanon Express
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents, SWAT teams conduct 6 raids, make several arrests in biggest-ever Jefferson County drug bust

A long-term investigation of a drug-trafficking organization culminated Tuesday with Central Oregon drug agents, several law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams conducting six simultaneous raids across northern Jefferson County, making several arrests in the largest drug bust in county history, Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said. The post C.O. drug agents, SWAT teams conduct 6 raids, make several arrests in biggest-ever Jefferson County drug bust appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kykn.com

Two Juveniles Arrested in Shooting Incident at Salem Transit Mall

Salem Police detectives have arrested two male juveniles in today’s shooting incident at the Cherriots Transit Mall. Detectives determined that the violence ensued as part of an argument between several individuals at the transit mall. The first male suspect, age 16, has been arrested on various charges including attempted...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Springfield police respond to card skimmer reports

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department has released a statement about a video circulating on social media since June 12 that depicts a card skimmer found at a local 7-Eleven and an interaction with SPD staff. The video shows a woman presenting a credit card skimmer -- a device...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Worker punches customer at car wash

The Beaverton Police Department reports its calls for service from May 26-30, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVERTON, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon drug agents, aided by SWAT teams, conducting four raids in Culver, Madras

Central Oregon drug agents, assisted by SWAT teams, support aircraft and several law enforcement agencies, were conducting four raids Tuesday in Culver and Madras, and asked people to avoid the areas while the search warrants were being executed. The post Central Oregon drug agents, aided by SWAT teams, conducting four raids in Culver, Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy