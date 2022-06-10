What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases

Jakob Paul Azevedo was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving involving 2019 head-on crash A Washington County jury found Jakob Paul Azevedo guilty of second-degree manslaughter and reckless driving on June 8, following the death of an Aloha man almost three years ago after a head-on collision on Southwest Roy Rogers Road. Azevedo also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants. The fatal collision occurred Nov. 11, 2019, when Azevedo was driving a Ford F-350 pickup south on Roy Rogers Road headed to Sherwood. As he crossed the bridge over the Tualatin River, just outside...
