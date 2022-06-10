What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with active warrants for child molestation. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Scott Alvarado has three active warrants on charges of Child Molestation. Officials believe it is possible Alvarado might be in the LaGrange area. If you know […]

TROUP COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO