What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases

Opelika-Auburn News
 4 days ago

WRBL News 3

Wanted: Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect with active Child Molestation warrants

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with active warrants for child molestation. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Scott Alvarado has three active warrants on charges of Child Molestation. Officials believe it is possible Alvarado might be in the LaGrange area. If you know […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
wtvy.com

Firearm assault leaves one dead

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update:. A man fatally shot in Dothan on Tuesday had been involved in an altercation, one believed witnessed by others. Police detained a “person-of-interest” at the scene. “It is too early to term that person as a suspect,” said Dothan Police Captain Will Glover,...
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for suspect in comestic store theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a male suspect involved in a theft at a cosmetic store. The theft of property occurred on May 20 at Ulta Cosmetics - located on Enterprise Drive. According to authorities, a surveillance video showed a white male with arm tattoos entering...
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Cases#Crime#Opelika Auburn News
alabamanews.net

Minter Woman Shot & Killed in Selma

Selma Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 23 year old Dallas County woman. Police Chief Kenta Fulford says Aiesha Franklin was killed Saturday night — on the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue. Fulford says someone shot Franklin several times — while she was parked...
SELMA, AL
WTVM

Person found shot at Lanett church

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after a person was found shot Tuesday. Officers responded to Greenwood Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was treated on the scene before being transported to a trauma center. A...
LANETT, AL
WTVM

Lee County sheriff warns residents of new juror scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new juror scam is making its way through Lee County. Residents are receiving calls and emails claiming that they failed to appear for jury duty and are demanding personal information and money. These calls will sound legitimate, impersonating an officer from an agency. The...
LEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 46

Alabama woman charged for theft of nearly $500K, investigation underway

VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Alabama woman wanted in connection to theft of nearly $500K was arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, officials told CBS46 News. Officials say 66-year-old Shirley Brown of Eastaboga, was charged with one count of theft after a preliminary investigation uncovered she...
VILLA RICA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Jailed man strangled Bibb County cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
BIBB COUNTY, GA
alabamanews.net

Man Shot and Killed on Upper Wetumpka Road in Montgomery

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 21-year-old Jacoby Carter of Montgomery was shot in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting happened at about 7:50PM Friday. Police have released no...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika Police, Fire Department hosts “Hop with a Cop”

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police and Fire Departments invited the community for some fun today. They partnered with Surge Adventure Park on Pepperell Parkway to host “Hop with a Cop.”. For a discounted price of $7.99, folks were not only able to jump around, but they were...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Police presence on 19th St. and 13th to 14th Ave.

This story has been updated to reflect the accurate address. UPDATE 6/13/2022, 3:20 p.m.: According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, Columbus Police are investigating a suspicious person who was in the area. Sergeant Evrard says avoid the area. EMS are also on the scene. News 3 will continue to monitor the situation. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wvtm13.com

18-year-old drowns in Logan Martin Lake

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old in Alabama's Logan Martin Lake Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the cliffs just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen's body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. near that location.
LOGAN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police identify victim in Friday’s fatal shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA)- Montgomery police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting. According to police, the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jacoby Carter. The shooting happened Friday around 7:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. Police say Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

LaGrange police trying to identify robbery suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange detectives are asking for help in identifying someone he says is wanted for a robbery. Officials say the incident happened on Sunday at Phoenix Landing Apartments. Details about what happened were limited. Police released a photo has been released of the unidentified suspect. The suspect is...
LAGRANGE, GA
WALB 10

Dawson PD: Man wanted on rape, assault charges

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted on a number of charges, including rape, according to the Dawson Police Department. Willie Clarence Carter is wanted on rape, aggravated assault and burglary charges. He is described as 5′8 and weighs 200 pounds. Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is...
DAWSON, GA

