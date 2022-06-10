What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with active warrants for child molestation. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Scott Alvarado has three active warrants on charges of Child Molestation. Officials believe it is possible Alvarado might be in the LaGrange area. If you know […]
Alabama police were searching from the land and the skies Tuesday for an escaped inmate. Special Agents, Troopers along the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Aviation Unit said they were assisting in the search of an Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) escaped inmate Charles C. Harris. Harris is a...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update:. A man fatally shot in Dothan on Tuesday had been involved in an altercation, one believed witnessed by others. Police detained a “person-of-interest” at the scene. “It is too early to term that person as a suspect,” said Dothan Police Captain Will Glover,...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a male suspect involved in a theft at a cosmetic store. The theft of property occurred on May 20 at Ulta Cosmetics - located on Enterprise Drive. According to authorities, a surveillance video showed a white male with arm tattoos entering...
Selma Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 23 year old Dallas County woman. Police Chief Kenta Fulford says Aiesha Franklin was killed Saturday night — on the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue. Fulford says someone shot Franklin several times — while she was parked...
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after a person was found shot Tuesday. Officers responded to Greenwood Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was treated on the scene before being transported to a trauma center. A...
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking information about an individual in connection to a theft investigation. According to police, on June 11, 2022, a Smiths Station business, located in the 16000 Block of US Hwy 280 East, reported a theft of property to investigators. Officials said the manager of […]
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new juror scam is making its way through Lee County. Residents are receiving calls and emails claiming that they failed to appear for jury duty and are demanding personal information and money. These calls will sound legitimate, impersonating an officer from an agency. The...
VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Alabama woman wanted in connection to theft of nearly $500K was arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, officials told CBS46 News. Officials say 66-year-old Shirley Brown of Eastaboga, was charged with one count of theft after a preliminary investigation uncovered she...
MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Earlier today, June 14, the second to last co-defendant in a scheme to steal more than a million dollars in public funds appeared in front of Federal Judge Clay Land. News 3 was the only media in the court room when Dereen Porch, 44, was sentenced to 21 months in prison […]
Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death. Police say 21-year-old Jacoby Carter of Montgomery was shot in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting happened at about 7:50PM Friday. Police have released no...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police and Fire Departments invited the community for some fun today. They partnered with Surge Adventure Park on Pepperell Parkway to host “Hop with a Cop.”. For a discounted price of $7.99, folks were not only able to jump around, but they were...
This story has been updated to reflect the accurate address. UPDATE 6/13/2022, 3:20 p.m.: According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard, Columbus Police are investigating a suspicious person who was in the area. Sergeant Evrard says avoid the area. EMS are also on the scene. News 3 will continue to monitor the situation. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old in Alabama's Logan Martin Lake Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the cliffs just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen's body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. near that location.
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA)- Montgomery police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting. According to police, the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jacoby Carter. The shooting happened Friday around 7:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. Police say Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have provided an update following the arrest of a man in connection to a standoff that happened on Monday, June 13, 2022. According to officials, Ian Aycock, age 30, was arrested on June 13, 2022, and charged with multiple counts following the incident. The incident began at 5:14 a.m. […]
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange detectives are asking for help in identifying someone he says is wanted for a robbery. Officials say the incident happened on Sunday at Phoenix Landing Apartments. Details about what happened were limited. Police released a photo has been released of the unidentified suspect. The suspect is...
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted on a number of charges, including rape, according to the Dawson Police Department. Willie Clarence Carter is wanted on rape, aggravated assault and burglary charges. He is described as 5′8 and weighs 200 pounds. Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is...
