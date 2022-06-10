ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers activate outfielder Robbie Grossman from injured list

The Detroit Tigers reinstated Robbie Grossman from the 10-day injured list on Friday and placed fellow outfielder Daz Cameron on the injured list.

Grossman, who had been sidelined with a neck sprain, was scheduled to bat in the lead-off position during Friday’s game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old Grossman is off to a slow start this season, batting .199 with 10 RBIs in 42 games. He is a .247 career hitter with 73 homers and 331 RBIs in 924 games over 10 seasons with the Houston Astros (2013-15), Minnesota Twins (2016-18), Oakland Athletics (2019-20) and Tigers.

Detroit didn’t designate an injury or time frame for Cameron, who is batting .232 with one homer and eight RBIs in 18 games this season.

Cameron, 25, is hitting .204 with five homers and 24 RBIs in 70 career games with the Tigers.

–Field Level Media

