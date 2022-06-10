Rosanna Arquette, Dennis Haysbert, Frank Grillo Among Five Cast in Jason Woliner Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article.

Jason Woliner’s upcoming Peacock series has added five new cast members.

Rosanna Arquette (“Florida Man,” “Love is Love is Love”), Melinda McGraw (“Mad Men,” “The Dark Knight”) Frank Grillo (“Kingdom,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”), Dennis Haysbert (“Lucifer,” “The Unit”), and Dee Wallace (“E.T.,” “Cujo”) are all set to star in the untitled project.

The show was ordered straight-to-series at Peacock in May. The show is said to mix fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale, per the official description. No other plot details are available at this time. Woliner has reportedly been shooting footage for the show for over a decade

Woliner is the director and executive producer on the series. Other executive producers include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Loreli Alanis for Point Grey Pictures; Megan Ellison for Annapurna; and Michael Sagol and Bert Hamelinck for Caviar. Tyler Ben-Amotz also produces for Caviar. The series will be produced by Caviar and by Rogen and Goldberg through their overall deal with Lionsgate.

Woliner is known for directing the hit comedy film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” starring Sacha Baron Cohen. Along with “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Woliner’s directing credits include episodes of “What We Do In The Shadows,” “Nathan For You,” “The Last Man On Earth” and Adult Swim’s “Eagleheart,” on which he also served as showrunner. He’s currently set to direct “Guru Nation,” a new series from Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, for Paramount+.