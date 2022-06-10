Borat-Style Peacock Series Casts Dennis Haysbert, Rosanna Arquette, Frank Grillo and Others

Click here to read the full article.

Dennis Haysbert ( 24 ), Frank Grillo ( Kingdom ) and Rosanna Arquette ( Ray Donovan ) are among the first to be cast in Jason Woliner’s untitled Peacock series that will be told “in the style of Woliner’s work on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm .”

Melinda McGraw ( Mad Men ) and Dee Wallace ( E.T. ) also have boarded the untitled project.

Described as a “mind-bending” and “groundbreaking” project that “mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale,” the project is one that Woliner allegedly “has been shooting for over a decade,” the press release claims, and “that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists.”

Woliner directed 2020’s Borat sequel, while his TV directing credits include episodes of What We Do in the Shadows , The Last Man on Earth and Nathan for You .

He will direct the Peacock project as well as executive-produce it alongside The Disaster Artist ‘s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, Loreli Alanis, Megan Ellison, Michael Sagol, and Bert Hamelinck.