AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you want to see the Year 3000? Joe Jonas suggests you don’t litter. Joe Jonas, a musician and member of the Jonas Brothers, is encouraging people not to litter. The Texas native, originally from the Dallas area, is the newest face for the decades long “Don’t Mess with Texas” campaign. Since the 80’s, the Texas Department of Transportation’s campaign has been educating Texans on ways to keep the state clean.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO