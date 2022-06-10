ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

COVID-19 ‘Community Level’ moved to ‘high’ for Clark County

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 “Community Level” has been elevated to “high” for Clark County, and health officials are strongly recommending that people wear face masks in public indoor places.

The Southern Nevada Health District officials also recommend getting COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is not behind us yet,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The community level was raised to medium a week ago by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The level is based on COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions.

Hospital admissions triggered the “high” community level.

The CDC website shows Clark County with a COVID-19 case rate at 228.04 cases per 100,000 population. New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population is at 10.9.

Hospitals have not been struggling to keep up with COVID-19 patient loads, according to a weekly report from the Nevada Hospital Association. The CDC reports 4.3% of staffed hospital beds are being used by patients with the virus.

“As long as the virus is still circulating in our community, there is still the opportunity for surges in case counts and hospitalizations such as the one we are experiencing now,” Leguen said. “When this occurs, members of our community can protect themselves and each other by once again taking the preventive measures we know are effective at slowing the spread of disease. I urge everyone to wear their masks in public places and to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.”

( Centers for Disease Control and Prevention )

Elsewhere in the state, the Community Level is at medium in four counties (Nye, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Washoe) and low in the rest of Nevada.

People who have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested, and people who are sick should stay home and isolated from others in their household, SNHD advised in a Friday news release.

Those who are at higher risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions.

This can include having a plan for rapid testing if needed and talking to your health care provider about options for treatments with oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

Comments / 23

Guess
4d ago

Vacines are overstocked , nobody cares anymore. The need to push for boosters 💉 and scare everyone. Mask sales are down. Nobody is wearing them except Liberals 🔵

Reply
12
Wethepeople
4d ago

80 year old mother had it. 82 year old father had it, and what an FN miracle that with therapeutics they are fine. I mean let's face it some just want to stay in fear so the govment continues to do what they please and they eat it up. Now I know the people they were talking about when they say "you will own nothing and like it"!

Reply
6
AP_001820.9bfee05a23eb45339872956c5c2a904d.1619
4d ago

Shut up about Covid!!! It’s been over for more than a year and. No one cares about a cold that has a 99.7% survival rate while in vaxed.

Reply
2
Nevada Current

Lawmakers urged to apply brakes to Nevada’s speedy eviction process

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Pay rent or quit.  The phrase is seen on top of a seven-day notice for nonpayment, a document that can be easily downloaded online and filled out by landlords and property managers. Without involving a court or attorney, the notice initiates the eviction process.  Unlike every other state, in Nevada, to challenge an eviction notice […] The post Lawmakers urged to apply brakes to Nevada’s speedy eviction process appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hospital#District Health#Slowi
KDWN

Las Vegas area health agency urges mask-wearing indoors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings. The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave Clark County the designation based on recent rates of hospital admissions and bed occupancies for COVID-19. To help slow the virus’ spread, the health district this week also launched two vending machines carrying self-test kits. One machine is at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center. The other is at Mesa View Regional Hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Election Live Blog: Lombardo, Laxalt win Republican primaries; Titus, Amodei survive challenges

Polls have closed around the state after hundreds of thousands of Nevadans participated in the primary election distinguished by lively Republican contests to challenge incumbent Democrats for Senate and governor. The post Election Live Blog: Lombardo, Laxalt win Republican primaries; Titus, Amodei survive challenges appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

DRAFT Supreme Court announces case decisions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Supreme Court is expected to release decisions on several cases. The justices came into June with 33 decisions. Some of the outstanding cases include reproductive rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, NY State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen (whether there’s a right to carry a concealed handgun); […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Nevada primary election results: Live updates as votes counted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Results from Tuesday’s Nevada primary election are coming in, and November races are starting to shape up. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in November. Former attorney general Adam Laxalt will face incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the race for U.S. Senate. The […]
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

