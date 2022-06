👋 Want to work with us? CryptoSlate is hiring for a handful of positions!. The native token of the Celsius (CEL) exchange just jumped over 500% from $0.33 to $2.56 in a matter of minutes. The token, which had been climbing steadily throughout the day, saw a massive spike in volume and rocketed to the highest price since April 12th.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO