Woman charged with using car to hit boyfriend’s ex girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Henrietta woman is charged with lying in wait for her boyfriend’s former girlfriend outside a restaurant and running her down with her car.

Brittany South. 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident May 21 in the parking lot of Cici’s Pizza on Southwest Parkway.

Wichita Falls jail booking photo

The victim told police she was in the restaurant when she saw the suspect she knew only as Brittany crouched down by her car and suspected she was vandalizing it.

She went outside to confront her and said the woman knocked her to the ground, began pulling her hair, tried to gouge her eyes and punched her in the face.

Police say the victim had visible injuries on her body.

The victim said after other people pulled the woman off of her, the woman got into her car and ran into her with it, throwing her onto the hood.

She said she slid off the hood and the other woman sped off.

Two witnesses came forward and confirmed seeing the suspect intentionally drive at the victim.

The victim gave the license plate number of the car to police, who found it was registered to Brittany South.

Police interviewed a total of 7 witnesses who said they saw the car accelerating in the parking lot, and 5 of them said they saw the car strike the victim.

Police created a six-photo lineup and say the victim picked South out as the woman who assaulted her.

The victim also provided police with a voicemail in which a woman who identified herself as Brittany threatens to assault her. Police said the number was matched to South. The arrest warrant for South was issued on Thursday, June 9.

South has a previous arrest for assault of an officer, but she was convicted of the lesser charge of assault with injury.

