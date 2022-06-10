ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma's Homepage

Woman charged with using car to hit boyfriend’s ex girlfriend

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5o0b_0g74PhdS00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Henrietta woman is charged with lying in wait for her boyfriend’s former girlfriend outside a restaurant and running her down with her car.

Brittany South. 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident May 21 in the parking lot of Cici’s Pizza on Southwest Parkway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTDwi_0g74PhdS00
Wichita Falls jail booking photo

The victim told police she was in the restaurant when she saw the suspect she knew only as Brittany crouched down by her car and suspected she was vandalizing it.

She went outside to confront her and said the woman knocked her to the ground, began pulling her hair, tried to gouge her eyes and punched her in the face.

LOCAL CRIME: Suspect in murder of pregnant woman points to “unknown intruder”

Police say the victim had visible injuries on her body.

The victim said after other people pulled the woman off of her, the woman got into her car and ran into her with it, throwing her onto the hood.

She said she slid off the hood and the other woman sped off.

Two witnesses came forward and confirmed seeing the suspect intentionally drive at the victim.

LOCAL CRIME: Man charged with sexual assault of stepdaughter, age 10

The victim gave the license plate number of the car to police, who found it was registered to Brittany South.

Police interviewed a total of 7 witnesses who said they saw the car accelerating in the parking lot, and 5 of them said they saw the car strike the victim.

Police created a six-photo lineup and say the victim picked South out as the woman who assaulted her.

The victim also provided police with a voicemail in which a woman who identified herself as Brittany threatens to assault her. Police said the number was matched to South. The arrest warrant for South was issued on Thursday, June 9.

South has a previous arrest for assault of an officer, but she was convicted of the lesser charge of assault with injury.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Woman Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting Husband

A Denton County woman is under arrest, accused of murder in the shooting death of her husband. According to Denton Police, at about 10 p.m. on April 25, a woman called 911 to say her husband had been shot. Officers arrived at the 1100 block of E. Sherman Drive to...
DENTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Henrietta
bowienewsonline.com

SO executes search warrant, jail three, seize drugs

The execution of a search warrant in Sunset Friday afternoon saw three people arrested on second-degree drug charges and amounts of liquid and crystal methamphetamine seized. Montague County Sheriff Sgt./Investigator Ethan Romine said the warrant was executed in a joint effort with Bowie Police Friday at 1 p.m. on June 10 at 219 Hubbard Road. This was the second time this year a raid was conducted at this residence where drugs were found, following a previous raid in 2021.
SUNSET, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman arrested for DWI after crashes into tree

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old Wichita Falls woman is charged with DWI after police say she ran head-on into a tree, injuring her passenger, and kept giving an officer the wrong things when asked for a driver’s license. Karina Rose Martinez was arrested after police say she failed almost all the field tests for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

LPD gives more details in Monday night chase, crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are releasing new details about a wreck on Northwest Cache Road on Monday night, that began as a police chase, and ended with two people going to the hospital. The crash happened just before 9 p.m., near 40th and Northwest Cache Road in front...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD respond to gunshots at Cartwright Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that barely missed injuring one person. Around 10:40 p.m. Monday night, police responded to the 200 block of Cartwright Road about gunshots. Investigators found a bullet hole in an outside wall house and believe the bullet went through the wall and had […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

1 dead, 1 injured after apartment shooting in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police said one person is dead and another was injured after a shooting at Archer Village Apartment. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information...
SHERMAN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Montague County Sheriff’s Office installs new fingerprint ID system

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — New technology is introduced every day in our lives and law enforcement doesn’t stay behind. That’s especially true in Montague County with the sheriff’s office new fingerprint software, which can help authorities catch the bad guys faster. “Whenever somebody gets booked in and their fingerprints are recorded in the jail and […]
92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Homicide

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to the community for help solving a murder that occurred in May. Officers were called to do a welfare check in the 1000 block of Covington on Sunday, May 22. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the body of victim Andrew Lopez.
kswo.com

Police chase ends in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A police chase in Lawton forced a portion of Cache road to close down Monday evening after a major crash. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on NW Cache road. There officers were pursuing a black car at high speeds. The fleeing driver slammed into another...
Larry Lease

Texas Father and Son Convicted in Massive Ponzi Scheme

Dozens of North Texas families found their retirement accounts empty after falling victim to a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.Scott Graham/Unsplash. Several North Texas families ended up falling to a serious Ponzi scheme. Over nearly two decades, prosecutors allege James Nix and his son, Bradley, defrauded 40 victim investors of nearly $6 million. CBS DFW reports that the pair operated an accounting firm out of a home in Lewisville, Texas. They promised their victim's high-interest returns of up to 10%.
LEWISVILLE, TX
kswo.com

Police chase ends in Lawton neighborhood

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police arrested a man who led them on an hours long chase through northern Lawton. The chase began around 2:30 Monday on Rogers Lane, east of I-44. The driver eventually left his car and ran into a wooded area -- before ultimately being found and arrested in a nearby neighborhood.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy