THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO.

By V. Carbonneau
letsbeardown.com
 8 days ago

A few weeks ago, a video surfaced of an actual bird laying an egg

www.letsbeardown.com

letsbeardown.com

SOMEONE CAUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Chicago, Illinois

There are lots of things that go into planning a visit to Chicago, Illinois. You have to look for the best hotels, fun family activities to explore, and restaurants for you to grab a bite to eat at. You also need to set aside some money and look for flight arrangements. It may take you months to plan the perfect vacation. Since you have many things to plan, we’ll help you out a little bit by giving you a list of the top 10 Italian restaurants in Chicago starting with number 10.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

Where is your absolute favorite hot dog in the City of Chicago? Tell us about it! The WGN News Now crew is searching for the top five hot dogs in the city based on the opinions of our readers / viewers. To begin the search we first must hear from you. Use the form below […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Birds, IL
Chicago, IL
Illinois Pets & Animals
WGN News

5 shot on South Side

CHICAGO – Five people were shot late Friday on Chicago’s South Side. According to police a group was in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes around 11:45 p.m.. Police said someone began shooting and four men and one woman were struck. According to police, an 18-year-old woman was struck in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Republican Wakes up From Terrible Nightmare That Chicago Was Hiding Under Bed

HOUSTON — Over the weekend, Charles F. Willinghamton, 58, a small business owner, woke up in the middle of the night after experiencing a nightmare. The middle-aged suburbanite— who is a registered republican and claims the proudest day of his life was “casting a vote for Mr. Reagan”— woke up screaming, shaking, and lightly urinating after dreaming that the city of Chicago was hiding under his bed.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Look Inside Chicago High Rise Apartment Once Occupied By Major SNL Star

Chicago, Illinois is arguably one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The architecture, the sculptures and art, the parks, the views, it's hard to look in awe at the surroundings. It's also no secret that the price of housing is what many consider insane. If you ever want to live in downtown Chicago you had better have some serious cash otherwise you can forget about it.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Body of Chicago man found in Illinois River near Utica

The body of a Chicago man who went into the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park Sunday has been found, according to the LaSalle County Coroner's Office. Illinois Conservation Police recovered the body of 21-year-old Giovannie E. Sanchez on the south bank of the river near the Route 178 Bridge in Utica.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicagoan honored by Amazon for ‘act of heroism’

OAK LAWN, Ill. — After being surprised with the gift of a car, a 20-year-old Chicago man who saved a stranger’s life was honored by his employer in Oak Lawn. One-week ago Anthony Perry was on his near-daily CTA Red Line commute when he saw a man trapped against the electrified third rail. He jumped […]
OAK LAWN, IL
WGNtv.com

What is the hottest day on record in Chicago?

In weather records beginning on Nov. 1, 1870, Chicago’s highest temperature occurred on July 23, 1934, when the mercury hit 109 degrees at Midway Airport. However, Midway was not the official weather observation site then. The University of Chicago site, about one mile from Lake Michigan, was official and recorded a high of 94 degrees, its temperature cooled by an afternoon breeze off Lake Michigan. Using average daily temperatures as determined by the average of the day’s high and low temperatures, Chicago’s hottest day occurred on July 30, 1916. The high/low temperatures were 102 and 84 degrees, averaging 93 degrees for the full 24-hour period.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in Maywood murder

MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting another man in May in west suburban Maywood. Charles Lard, 39, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Lionel Armstrong several times on May 30 in the 2000 block of South 13th Avenue, police said. Armstrong was taken to Loyola University...
MAYWOOD, IL

