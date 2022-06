Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland‘s bid to make the Broncos may have taken a serious blow on Monday. Multiple reporters at the team’s first minicamp practice passed along word that Cleveland had to be carted off the field and back to the facility after suffering an injury. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t have an update on Cleveland’s condition when he spoke to reporters, but those reports indicated it was a leg or knee injury.

