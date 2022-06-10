Judge will not release details in Wamego teacher sex charges
WAMEGO ( KSNT ) – A judge has decided not to release details after a science teacher was charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.
Allen Sylvester is charged with having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while he was a teacher at Wamego Middle School.Update: Wamego Middle School teacher being held on sex charges
In order to gain more information about the accusations, KSNT 27 News asked the court to release the police affidavit supporting the charges.
Wabaunsee County Judge Angela Anderson denied the request, saying, “it would cause severe mental anguish to the alleged victim if it were released” and that it could impact the investigation.
Kansas law gives a judge discretion on releasing the documents to the public.
📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.
- Jan 6. Committee: Trump defrauded his supporters
- White House takes new look at federal gas tax holiday
- Chiefs to host football clinic in Topeka
- Saharan dust cloud reaches southern U.S.: Here’s what it means
- Pronoun choice: Why it matters to some in LGBTQ+ community
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0