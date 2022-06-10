ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge will not release details in Wamego teacher sex charges

By Jesse Fray
 4 days ago

WAMEGO ( KSNT ) – A judge has decided not to release details after a science teacher was charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.

Allen Sylvester is charged with having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while he was a teacher at Wamego Middle School.

Update: Wamego Middle School teacher being held on sex charges

In order to gain more information about the accusations, KSNT 27 News asked the court to release the police affidavit supporting the charges.

Wabaunsee County Judge Angela Anderson denied the request, saying, “it would cause severe mental anguish to the alleged victim if it were released” and that it could impact the investigation.

Kansas law gives a judge discretion on releasing the documents to the public.

