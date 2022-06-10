K-State rowing adds 2 assistant coaches

Kansas State’s Kennedy Felice rows during the 2019 season. Wildcats head coach Patrick Sweeney announced Wednesday that Felice had joined his coaching staff. Photo courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State rowing has added two familiar faces to its coaching staff.

Head coach Patrick Sweeney announced Wednesday that former team captain Taylor Hartman and graduate assistant and former Wildcats rower Kennedy Felice will serve as his assistant coaches.

“Our program is special because of how we recruit and what we do year after year,” Sweeney said in a written statement. “Our team demands a lot from the athletes and the coaches, but we see it continue to work because of the commitment and hard work from both sides. We are excited to welcome Kennedy and Taylor into their new positions, where they will continue to contribute to our team’s success.”

Hartman was a three-time letter-winner for the Wildcats who earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors three times from 2018 to 2021.

She moves to her new position after serving as the director of creative services/graphic design for K-State Athletic Communications.

“Rowing has given me so much as an athlete and as a student,” she said. “I am looking forward to giving back to the program and building the next generation of rowers.”

Felice, a native of Manhattan, rowed for the Wildcats from 2015 to 2019. Afterward she was a graduate assistant the past two seasons.

She lettered four times, was a four-team Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and a Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association National Scholar Athlete in 2018.

“This team is built off the bravery of the many women who said yes to this challenge,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful for the coaches and athletes who have come before us. Each of them helped build me and this program into who we are today. We have a great opportunity to continue pushing this program forward and I am excited to be a part of the future of K-State Rowing.”