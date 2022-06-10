ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State rowing adds 2 assistant coaches

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sYs7_0g74HpAM00
Kansas State’s Kennedy Felice rows during the 2019 season. Wildcats head coach Patrick Sweeney announced Wednesday that Felice had joined his coaching staff. Photo courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State rowing has added two familiar faces to its coaching staff.

Head coach Patrick Sweeney announced Wednesday that former team captain Taylor Hartman and graduate assistant and former Wildcats rower Kennedy Felice will serve as his assistant coaches.

“Our program is special because of how we recruit and what we do year after year,” Sweeney said in a written statement. “Our team demands a lot from the athletes and the coaches, but we see it continue to work because of the commitment and hard work from both sides. We are excited to welcome Kennedy and Taylor into their new positions, where they will continue to contribute to our team’s success.”

Hartman was a three-time letter-winner for the Wildcats who earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors three times from 2018 to 2021.

She moves to her new position after serving as the director of creative services/graphic design for K-State Athletic Communications.

“Rowing has given me so much as an athlete and as a student,” she said. “I am looking forward to giving back to the program and building the next generation of rowers.”

Felice, a native of Manhattan, rowed for the Wildcats from 2015 to 2019. Afterward she was a graduate assistant the past two seasons.

She lettered four times, was a four-team Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and a Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association National Scholar Athlete in 2018.

“This team is built off the bravery of the many women who said yes to this challenge,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful for the coaches and athletes who have come before us. Each of them helped build me and this program into who we are today. We have a great opportunity to continue pushing this program forward and I am excited to be a part of the future of K-State Rowing.”

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

K-State football coach to publish first book

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a new author in town – K-State Director of Football Student-Athlete Development Joe Hall Jr. The former K-State running back is set to publish his first book, ‘Pay for Play: High Stakes and Mental State’ later this summer. Hall Jr. calls the book a “pseudo-autobiography,” as it highlights his time […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Symphony in the Flint Hills cut short as severe weather loomed

BAZAAR — The theme of the 2022 Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event was, ironically, "Weather in the Flint Hills." More than 7,000 people gathered Saturday in the emerald-green Irma’s Pasture just west of Bazaar in Chase County. Only a few hours later, the crowd became a seething exodus to the parking lots when the symphony performance was canceled due to weather concerns shortly before intermission.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
KVOE

Increased participation highlights second annual Truckin’ for Tucker 5K

Tucker Lee’s legacy was celebrated this Saturday at the second annual Truckin’ for Tucker 5K at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The event saw an impressive increase in participation from last year with more than double the number of runners from 2021. Tucker’s mother thanked the community for their overwhelming support of her son and his memory.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jordan Albright

Teenager Jordan Albright was reported missing on May 27, 2022, in Topeka. Jordan, 16, is believed to be a runaway. She was last seen in the Oakland-area in northeast Topeka. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. Missing since: May 27, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height: 5’4’’. Weight: 130...
TOPEKA, KS
ku.edu

Kansas Geological Survey receives grant to study critical minerals mining potential in region

LAWRENCE — The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) at the University of Kansas has been awarded $1.5 million dollars for a two-year project to study the feasibility of recovering minerals critical to advanced and defense manufacturing as well as the clean energy industry from coal deposits, associated rock layers and legacy mining wastes found in Kansas and neighboring states. Critical minerals are defined as raw materials that are vital for the economic or national security and come predominantly from foreign sources that are prone to disruption.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowing#K State#Coaching#Kansas State#Wildcats#Academic All Big#First Team
JC Post

Tornado from Saturday night storm in northeast Kansas

MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Saturday Night Storms Cause Damage, But No Injuries

Storms Saturday night damaged multiple cities in northeast Kansas, but the good news coming out of the event was that no injuries have been reported. Marysville in Marshall County had many buildings sustain severe damage, large trees uprooted, and much of the town lost power for hours. Blue Rapids also...
MARYSVILLE, KS
agjournalonline.com

Kansas operation recognized for beef improvement

The Beef Improvement Federation recognized Rezac Land & Livestock of Onaga, Kansas, as Commercial Producer of the Year during the group’s annual convention recently held in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Rezac Land & Livestock, founded by Don and Barbara Rezac, is a diversified operation on the northern edge of the Flint Hills.
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Emporia gazette.com

Saturday night storms may have surprised experts

The Friday morning forecast indicated the weekend would be dry. Then Saturday night, the Emporia area found itself in the middle of tornado warnings. “That's a good question,” a National Weather Service meteorologist in Topeka said Sunday. Lyon County was under a severe storm line from 5 p.m. until...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Severe thunderstorm moves through NE Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A tornado warning has been issued on Saturday as a powerful storm cell moves eastward across Northeast Kansas. The towns of Oketo, Herkimer, Marysville, Winifred and Home were under a tornado warning on June 11 until 6:30 p.m. A confirmed tornado was on the ground near Marysville according to 27 News meteorologist […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […] The post To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

36th Jam Kicks Off 46th River Festival

A large crowd gathered in Salina’s Oakdale Park Thursday to be a part of the official opening event of the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. The 36th SM Hanson Festival Jam officially started the 46th annual party in the park. The Jam wasn’t scheduled to start until 6:00. But...
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Storm hits Manhattan 14 years after EF-4 tornado

A Saturday evening storm that hit Manhattan left behind damage at Tuttle Creek State Park and town. You can read more on this weekend's weather by clicking here. Yet, this storm arrived 14 years to the day when an EF-4 tornado hit Manhattan and Chapman, Kan. On June 11, 2008,...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Traffic lights down at 29th and Wanamaker

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The traffic lights at the intersection of 29th and Wanamaker Road are down as of 4:04 p.m. on Sunday. The outage was first reported at 3:16 and Evergy is aware of the issue, according to dispatch. Topeka Police Department and the City of Topeka are on the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
873
Followers
160
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

Comments / 0

Community Policy