Maryland is launching a $28 million study for the next step in building a new crossing for the Chesapeake Bay at the current bridge site, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday. Hogan said the study will not only consider the new crossing, but also look at solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. Route 50/U.S. Route 301 split.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO