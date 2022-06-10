ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blxst “Be Forreal,” Real Boston Richey ft. Lil Durk “Keep Dissing 2” & More | Daily Visuals

By O
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5MCp_0g749HGr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VlpFM_0g749HGr00

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty


For a minute not Blxst has been doing his thing and with some high profile features on some of your favorite rappers albums (Nas, Kendrick Lamar, etc.), the California crooner is ready to shine on his own and he’s doing a damn good job of it.

In his latest visuals to “Be Forreal,” Blxst continues to showcase how his relationships be going sideways as he showers his exotic looking wifey with all kinds of luxurious gifts only to eventually walk out her life and into a private jet. Could’ve saved himself a lot of money had he done that from the get-go. Just sayin.’

Elsewhere Real Boston Richey recruits Lil Durk out to Bean Town to get things poppin’ on the streets and show some thug love in their clip to “Keep Dissing 2.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Stunna 4 Vegas featuring Icewear Vezzo, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

BLXST – “BE FORREAL”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY FT. LIL DURK – “KEEP DISSING 2”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS FT. ICEWEAR VEZZO – “BMF”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “VETTE MOTORS”

D-BLOCK EUROPE – “ELEGANT & GANG”

SYMBA – “DON’T CONDONE 2”

R3 DA CHILLIMAN – “TLC”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Adidas and Gucci Unveil L.A. Pop-up, Throw ’70s-themed Party to Celebrate Collaboration

“I feel like I’m in a backyard in Brooklyn right now,” said Meeka Hossain outside the doors of 8400 Melrose Place in Los Angeles, where Adidas and Gucci held a shoppable pop-up — and outdoor dance party — on Friday evening to celebrate the launch of their capsule collection. The digital content creator, an L.A. native, is a fixture at fashion events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy