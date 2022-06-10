Home Features Indoor 2 Story Spiral Slide and a Glass Elevator

(Dubuque, IA) -- A resident from Dubuque found an unexploded WWII era mortar round in their backyard. The Dubuque fire department was dispatched Sunday afternoon and 25 properties were evacuated after the resident found the unexploded mortar digging in their backyard. The department said on Facebook it had assistance from the Dubuque Police Department, the State Fire Marshall, and a specialist to determine if the mortar round was dangerous. The mortar was transported to a safe location for detonation and the evacuation order was lifted.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO