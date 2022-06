This may soon be one of the biggest cars on the classic collector market. The Hemi ‘Cuda is likely one of the most desirable and rare classic cars to ever hit the American traditional car market. Whether you like to focus on the resto modded examples with big horsepower numbers, or the multi-million dollar original examples rarely found on the collector car market, there's something for everyone in these vehicles. The latter type has presented the world with some of the most valuable and exciting pieces. So it makes sense that these cars would be doted over so fondly, especially when they boast one of the most innovative and efficient engines in the American automotive industry.

