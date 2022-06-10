ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot and killed in Eastern Henrico

By Citizen Staff
 4 days ago
For the third time in recent months, a teenager has been shot and killed in Eastern Henrico.

A teen in the driver’s seat of a vehicle was shot at midnight June 10 in the 1300 block of Old Bronze Drive in Eastern Henrico, according to Henrico Police. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

First responders arrived to find the teen driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and initiated life-saving measures until Henrico Fire and EMS units arrived, but the teen later died at a local hospital.

Details are limited, and police investigators are attempting to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting. Anyone with information related to this incident should call Henrico Police Detective M. Rosser at (804) 501-5247 or submit tips online anonymously through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at p3tips.com.

