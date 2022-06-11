ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Man In Critical Condition, Two Women Injured In Prince George’s County Mall Shooting; Suspects At Large

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEqqt_0g73jLun00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are at large after two women and one man were shot Friday at a shopping mall in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Police released these surveillance photos of the suspects Saturday morning.

The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police said.

Two men got into an argument with another group at the entrance of the shopping center, and the argument escalated into gunfire, police said. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene fled on foot.

The male victim is in critical but stable condition, while the women suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Gregorik, an employee of a tattoo parlor on the second floor of the mall, told WJZ he heard shots and then screaming as people ran for cover. Then he took out his cell phone and began recording heavy police presence, and a victim being lifted onto a gurney.

“I see the guy he was shot in the stomach, he was like holding with the other officer, and then the other female, she was like closer to the front, she was shot in the foot, so the officer was trying to bandage her up, and help the other dude that was shot in the stomach,” Gregorik said.

It’s the third shooting at this mall in the past year.

“T his is a very busy location, I mean a lot of people from the community come through here,” Gregorik said.

“W e must address these senseless acts of gun violence by any means I don’t think any of our residents deserve this,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Comments / 30

L in Md
3d ago

Someone knows who did this, for the love of God turn him in and get him off the streets!

Reply(2)
15
Byanymeansnecessary
3d ago

Ok once you catch the dog? what y'all going to do put him juvenile detention center?

Reply(2)
9
David Reese
2d ago

used to hang out there when I was a kid in the 70's and early 80's, nothing but garbage hangs there now, shut it down 💩🖕💩🖕

Reply
3
Related
WJLA

1 dead, 2 others injured in shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and two others are injured after an early Monday morning shooting in Prince George’s County, authorities said. Officers responded to the 1700 block Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m. Once they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said a third victim was located in the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road.
CBS Baltimore

Woman Found Dead In Southeast Baltimore After Man Reports Shooting Fiance, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting after a man contacted authorities to report that he had shot his fiancé on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore were sent to investigate the shooting at 9:33 p.m.  They found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue, according to authorities. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the site of the shooting. Police took the man into custody. Anyone with information on this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Hills, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Temple Hills, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

1 dead, 2 injured in District Heights shooting

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Early Monday morning, one person died and two others were shot in Prince George’s County. Around 1:30 a.m. on Forest Park Drive in District Heights, police responded to reports of gunshots. There, they found two men with gunshot wounds; a third victim was found blocks away on Walker Mill Road. […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Weekend Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Clifton Curtis Hodges is accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Bernard Jackson II during a dispute late Saturday night in southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers called to a shooting in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street shortly before midnight Sunday found Jackson shot multiple times. He did not survive. Based on a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives identified Hodges as the shooting suspect, police said. No additional details were immediately provided. Hodges is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during a violent crime, court records show. The 47-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Couple arrested in connection with 'brutal assault' on 80-year-old man

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a "brutal assault" on an 80-year-old man in Beltsville that was captured on surveillance video, according to Prince George's County Police. The suspects are 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington and 44-year-old Christina Felder...
fox5dc.com

Maserati stolen in Northeast DC; police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A Maserati was stolen in Northeast DC early Monday morning after an unarmed carjacking, according to a police report. The report says the victim was stopped in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Place NE on Monday morning around 12:05 a.m. The victim says her cell...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Violent Crime#The Shops At Iverson#Wjz#Iverson Mall
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Young Child Found Alone In Baltimore Located, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have located the family of a child found wandering alone Monday in Baltimore. Earlier Monday, Baltimore Police asked for help finding the boy’s loved ones after he was found alone in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police called off the request for help, saying the child’s family had been located.
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Baltimore Cove

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a Baltimore cove, authorities say. The body was recovered from the cove near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, around 7:19 p.m., Sunday, June 12, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

One male is dead, and another in the hospital, after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. D.C. Police say it happened right after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Savannah Street — a block away from the Congress Heights Metro Station. Both people were shot in the...
CBS Baltimore

Police Recover Two Bodies Floating In Water In Two Different Parts Of Baltimore On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a “suspicious death” after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said. Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities. The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said. This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore’s harbor and streams. Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane. Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter’s union. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect charged with First-Degree Murder in killing of Wicomico County Deputy

UPDATE: (PITTSVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a man wanted in the murder of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday evening. The suspect, Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm […]
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Release Names Of Troopers Who Apprehended Smithsburg Shooting Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Monday identified the three state troopers who apprehended Joe Louis Esquivel, the 23-year-old West Virginia man accused of shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg last week. Esquivel allegedly left the facility after working a full shift and retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle before entering a break room and opening fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said last week. Det. Sgt. Phillip Martin is the trooper who was shot and wounded trying to stop Esquivel after he left the plant on June 9, police said Monday. Lt....
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd In Fatal Head-On Collision In Greenbelt

The victim of a fatal crash over the weekend in Greenbelt has been identified, authorities say. Manuel Juarez, 52, was driving westbound on Greenbelt Road when an eastbound vehicle crossed into his lane striking him head-on near Lakecrest Drive around 7:40 a.m., Friday, June 10, according to Prince George's County Police.
GREENBELT, MD
wfmd.com

Police Chase From PA Ends With Crash In Frederick County

Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating After Two Young Children, Ages 4 & 6, Overdose In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night. When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old child and a 6-year-old child suffering the effects of a drug overdose. The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time. Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy