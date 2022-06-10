ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico Schools to livestream high school graduations June 13-16

By Citizen Staff
 4 days ago
(Citizen file photo)

Henrico County Public Schools once again will livestream graduation ceremonies for the school division’s nine comprehensive high schools, as well as the ceremony for the Advanced Career Education centers at Hermitage and Highland Springs. HCPS commencement ceremonies return to VCU’s Siegel Center this year after a two-year stint at Richmond Raceway.

To view a school’s livestream, visit www.henricoschools.us before the ceremony start time. The livestreams can be viewed using browsers on mobile devices as well as computers. Ceremonies also will be recorded for later viewing and posted to the school system’s YouTube page and on HCPS-TV, the county’s cable channel in Henrico County. (HCPS-TV can be found at channel 99 for Comcast subscribers and on channel 38 for those with Verizon FiOS.)

In addition to posts on HCPS’ social media accounts, galleries of graduation photos for each school will be available on the school division’s website. Visit www.henricoschools.us/graduations/ to view information for attendees and a link to photo galleries.

The Academy at Virginia Randolph held its graduation ceremony Wednesday evening at Glen Allen High School. To view a recording of that ceremony, visit www.youtube.com/henricoschoolstv.

Henrico Schools’ graduation schedule:

Monday, June 13

7 p.m.: ACE Center at Hermitage and ACE Center at Highland Springs

Tuesday, June 14

11 a.m.: Hermitage High School

3 p.m.: J.R. Tucker High School

7 p.m.: Glen Allen High School

Wednesday, June 15

11 a.m.: Varina High School

3 p.m.: Henrico High School

7 p.m.: Highland Springs High School

Thursday, June 16

11 a.m.: Mills E. Godwin High School

3 p.m.: Douglas S. Freeman High School

7 p.m.: Deep Run High School

Comments / 0

