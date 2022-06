A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group will begin Friday at 10 a.m. It will be offered the third Friday of every month in the conference room of the Lampasas County Office Building, 409 S. Pecan St. This group is offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas. It will be conducted by trained facilitators and is designed as a safe place…

LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO