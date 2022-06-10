Alan J. Chaffee

Ronald Eugene “Gene” Kight, 86, of Zanesville, died at 1:22 P.M. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, surrounded by his family. He was born July 3, 1935, in Clarksburg, WV to the late Berl Clyda and Frona Eva (Reed) Kight. He retired from Brockway Glass in 1999 after 30 plus years, was a member of the United Methodist Church, and Duncan Falls-Philo Lions Club where he served as a District Governor in 1990-1991. He enjoyed camping and square dancing but his greatest pride and joy was his grand and great-grandchildren. Gene was their biggest fan watching them all play baseball, football, softball, volleyball, and horse shows. He lived life to the fullest up to his very last days.
Donald E. “Donnie” Riggle, 67, of Roseville, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born August 27, 1954, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Gerald and Rita (Fuller) Riggle. Donnie was a jack of all trades and held various positions of employment throughout his life. He loved racing and attending local area racetracks on a Friday or Saturday night. He is survived by his sister, Janet Benham; brother and sister- in-law, David (Dorene) Riggle; special friends, Terry (Brooke) Hinkle, Jerry (Amy) Marolt, Lanny Seckman and Jack Lloyd. No services will be observed, and a private cremation will be conducted. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence, or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
James F. Adams 81 of Newark passed away Thursday June 16, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born August 4, 1940 in Zanesville a son of the late Howard Adams and Julia Mayle Ranson. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Nashport where he ran the Light Food Pantry. James served his Country and Protected our Freedoms in the United States Army.
Kenneth N. Voris, 79, of Philo, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Zanesville. Per his wishes, a cremation will take place with no services to be held. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE is entrusted to all arrangements. To send a note of condolence...
Regina E. Hensley Long, 77 formerly of Philo, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Medina Hospital, Cleveland Clinic in Medina, Ohio. Regina was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 19, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Oscar F. and Eileen (Love) Kloh. She worked most of her life as a Respiratory Therapist. She worked for Good Samaritan Hospital, Genesis Hospital, Marietta Memorial and also for Apria Home Healthcare in Zanesville. She enjoyed reading and camping, but her favorite hobby was spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Timothy Allen White, 61 of Canton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1961, in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Jimmy Edgar White and Clara Margaret Pittinger. He is survived by his wife, Sandra White; many friends and family. He is preceded...
Bryan Porter Hall, 77 of Zanesville, passed away on June 7, 2022. He was born on December 6, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Clifton Lee Hall and Charlotte Ellen Keates. He is survived by his sister, Carol Leach; and many cousins. No calling hours will be held....
Adalynn Kay Gheen, 4 months old, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 04, 2022, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Lucas Gheen and Kaylee Lemaster. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Isabella Gheen; maternal...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane’s Trace Commemoration hosted a parade Saturday morning, showcasing over 100 entries to help celebrate the founding of Zanesville. The parade stretched downtown, drawing in large crowds to cheer on paraders as the community honored the return of the historic event. This year’s parade...
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Pea Ohana will partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Sunday June 26th for a Sunday Funday Fundraiser Float Day. Owner of Pea Ohana Watersports, said there will be plenty of fun!. “They come to the Barn. They show up here. And then our bus will...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane Trace Commemoration kicked off this morning at Putnam’s Landing with the official inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony. This year marks the 225th anniversary of the city of Zanesville, promoting the return of the Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration celebration. The Original Zane’s Trace Commemoration began...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville cast lines Saturday at Putnam’s Landing Park for The Bait Shop’s inclusive youth fishing competition. Kids of all experience levels could enter to see who caught the biggest fish and have the chance to win various prizes. The Bait Shop, a fishing store...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – This year marks the first time Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday since its origins in the 1860s – and Muskingum County is joining in on the celebration. The Muskingum County NAACP hosted an event Saturday, honoring black heritage in the Zanesville...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Thursday, June 16th Bobcat enterprises hosted its grand opening celebration almost two years after the store initially opened its doors to the public. The Zanesville location of Bobcat Enterprises opened in June of 2020, resulting in the pandemic pushing the official ribbon-cutting ceremony back. Bobcat Enterprises is an...
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Pea Ohana, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and The Barn have partnered together to host the First Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration Kayak Race and Float Day. There will also be an opportunity to enjoy some of the experiences Pea Ohana offers. The day kicks off at...
ZANESVILLE, Oh – WHIZ was presented with the Animal Shelter Society’s first Paw-sitive Partner award. The shelter’s general manager, April Cohagen-Gibson presented the award to WHIZ Media Group President Hank Littick, as well as News Director Nichole Hannahs and Radio Programming Director Brenda Larrick Thursday morning. The...
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Nelson T. Gant Foundation is having a Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom. This free event is this Saturday, June 18th from 4 PM to 10 PM at the Gant Homestead. Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19th and marks the 1865 proclamation of the emancipation...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident on Maple Avenue. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Princeton Avenue. A semi truck along with three other vehicles were involved in the crash with one of the vehicles flipped onto its side. “Apparently there was an 18...
DRESDEN, OH- Even though it is summer time, that didn’t stop the football Friday Nights atmosphere. The top seniors from around the city were all at Tri-Valley High School set for their very last high school game. Things started off wild just like you would think for a football...
DUNCAN FALLS, Oh – Elementary students from Franklin Local Schools put on a Performing Arts Showcase Friday afternoon. Parents, students, and families gathered at Philo High School for the showcase, featuring songs from the musical Annie including well-know musical numbers ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘It’s The Hard Knock Life.”
