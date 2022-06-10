60th Annual Windjammer Days

Viewer William Rankins sent NEWS CENTER Maine pictures of a fire at Dike Newell Elementary in Bath. He said it started late Friday, June 10. Viewer William Rankins sent NEWS CENTER Maine pictures of a fire at Dike Newell Elementary in Bath. He said it started late Friday, June 10.
BATH, Maine — A man from Bath is accused of starting a fire at Dike Newell School in Bath Friday night. Allan Thomas Vigil, 30, of Bath was arrested without incident Saturday evening, according to a Maine Department of Public Safety release. Vigil is charged with burglary and arson.
