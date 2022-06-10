Wildfire burns west of Soledad, Cal Fire quickly knocks it down

SUNNYVALE -- CHP issued a traffic alert early Monday morning after a big-rig truck rolled over and caught fire on southbound U.S. Highway 101 near N. Lawrence Expressway, closing lanes.The accident was first reported at around 4:30 a.m. when a traffic break was put in place for fire units to extinguish the vehicle fire, closing all but the left lane of southbound 101 near N. Lawrence Expressway.So far there is no word of any injuries in the crash. The fire was extinguished, but the tractor-trailer is still overturned at the side of the freeway.As of 6:30 a.m. the right lanes remained blocked and traffic was slow in both directions on 101 near the accident. The incident was finally cleared and all lanes reopened as of 10 a.m., according to CHP.

SUNNYVALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO