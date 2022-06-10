ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

Tickets on sale now for the Summer Calendar of Fun Fundraiser

laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

MEREDITH — The First Congregational Church of Meredith 4 Highland St., will be holding its first Summer Calendar of Fun fundraising event during the month of July....

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Library presents 'The Jeju 4.3 Incident: An untold story of the Korean War on June 14

GILFORD — The Gilford Library is hosting presenter (and staff member) Sarah Watson as she guides visitors through an untold story of the Korean War on Tuesday, June 14 at 2 p.m. After 35 years of Japanese occupation, local and foreign interests sought to rebuild and fill the power vacuum on the Korean peninsula. In the years following World War II, these competing interests and Cold War politics played themselves out on Jeju, Korea’s largest island. The ensuing conflict would result in the deaths of an estimated 10% of the island’s population, but for the next fifty years, residents could not speak of the tragedy without fear of persecution. Join Sarah, who has lived on Jeju Island for multiple years, for a guided virtual tour of the Jeju 4.3. Peace Park, a museum and memorial park that commemorates the incident.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Howard P. Chase, 79

LACONIA — Howard “Butch” Philip Chase, 79, of County Drive, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 a…
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Rep Richard Littlefield: He puts students and success-filled education over systems

Esser funds were used to renovate a destroyed bathroom at Laconia High School. Seniors at Laconia high were given master keys and racial slurs were made over the intercom. Students at Laconia Middle School go to school every day and have to deal with bullying and harassment from peers while administrators refuse to demand respect from students.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Rep Travis OHara: He’s running for state rep in Belmont to voters a choice

It is an honor to serve all 23,917 constituents in Laconia and Belmont. It saddened me when building maps for redistricting I acknowledged that there was no way to keep this floating seat due to population shifts. This seat is an anecdote of my life, born and raised in Laconia and now raising my family in Belmont. With that said, I know Laconia has a very diverse set of voters and I hope citizens of the City on the Lakes realize my votes were cast with the whole community in my mind, even if you disagreed with the vote.
BELMONT, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy