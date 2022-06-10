COVID-19 numbers jump from 60 to 72

NORWALK — The COVID-19 numbers in Huron County rose from 60 to 72 in the latest reporting period of June 3 to June 9.

The average age of cases for this reporting period is 43, with the highest number of cases for this week tied in the 21 to 30 and 41 to 50 age range at 15 cases in each age group. All 11 Zip Codes in Huron County reported cases this week, with the highest infection rate in the Bellevue (44811) Zip Code.

Residents are reminded of the importance of evaluating personal risk before leaving your home to go to public indoor locations, poorly ventilated spaces or crowds with others whom you do not reside with.

Remember: some people are more likely than others to become severely ill from COVID-19 and should take enhanced precautions; for example, older adults, individuals with compromised or weakened immune systems, and people with certain medical conditions (such as cancer, chronic kidney/liver/lung disease, cystic fibrosis, neurological/mental health conditions, diabetes, heart conditions, HIV infection, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; read full list here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical- conditions.html).

Regardless of whether or not you are part of a high-risk group, everyday preventative measures such as covering your coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick and washing your hands often can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (and other viruses like colds and the flu).

Case counts included in this report are estimates for the reporting period based on reports generated from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH)’s Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS). These data may be impacted by several factors, including but not limited to:

• Lack of reporting individual cases (for example, if a self-administered at-home test kit results positive but individual case information is not reported to HCPH or recorded in the ODRS, this case will not be counted by ODH or included in this report); and

• Reporting delays with the electronic reporting of cases, especially during surge periods.

Continued Updates

•HCPH reminds residents to continue to use reputable sources for information about COVID-19, including

www.huroncohealth.com, www.coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.cdc.gov.

• Statewide COVID-19 case data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard at:

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards.

• COVID-19 vaccination data can be found on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard at:

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccination- dashboard.