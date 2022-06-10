ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Person struck, killed by Amtrak train near Berkeley's Aquatic Park

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

BERKELEY – An Amtrak train struck and killed a person on the tracks in Berkeley on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers received a report at 6:52 a.m. about the person struck near the Aquatic Park South parking lot.

Berkeley police said the collision is being investigated by Amtrak police. No other details about the case were immediately available.

KTVU FOX 2

Utility worker stabbed in neck

Nicanor Cortez was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a utility worker by stabbing him in the neck in South San Francisco, the police there said Saturday. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco utility worker stabbed in neck, suspect flees

SAN FRANCISCO - A utility worker in San Francisco was left with life-threatening injuries Saturday after being stabbed in the neck. Police in South San Francisco said the worker was stabbed while working in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m., and the suspect fled the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Mission Boulevard [Fremont, CA]

FREMONT, CA (June 10, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a pedestrian crash on Mission Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m., near the Sullivan Underpass. Reports indicate that a vehicle struck the pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, the driver pulled over to...
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police confirm March fatal shooting suspect in custody in Chicago

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Monday confirmed a suspect in a fatal shooting in late March is in custody after being arrested in Chicago last month.On March 27 at approximately 2:44 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting the area of South 4th Street and East San Carlos Street. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Arriving paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Jacqui Amir Biggins. The fatal shooting was San Jose's fourth homicide of 2022.That shooting near...
SAN JOSE, CA
