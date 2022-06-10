Person struck, killed by Amtrak train near Berkeley's Aquatic Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Fire crews rescued a man who had gone over a wall at the Cliff House Monday morning, according to authorities.The San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account posted about the ongoing rescue of an adult male who was stuck on a ledge at the Cliff House along headlands north of Ocean Beach, asking people to avoid the area.Fire officials were told that the man was curious and made it down to the ledge, but couldn't get back up on his own, fire department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.Shortly before 8 a.m., the department tweeted video of a fireman with ropes and harnesses was able descend to the cliff where the individual had become stranded on a grassy outcropping in front of a graffiti-covered wall and hoist the man up the wall.Officials with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Services confirmed that the man would be OK and the incident was closed.
