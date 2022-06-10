ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Coronavirus: Nevada unveils self-test vending machines

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS — No chips, candy or soda here: New vending machines in Nevada are offering self-tests for COVID-19.

The tests are courtesy of the Southern Nevada Health District, which installed the machines at the Bonneville Transit Center and at Mesa View Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, KTNV reported.

The tests are free, but a PIN is needed to access them. People who register on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website will be given a PIN that allows access to any of the vending machines and up to five tests per month, KTNV reported.

The Southern Nevada Health District told KLAS that it plans to have a third vending machine for tests available soon.

“Testing is a key tool we have as the pandemic continues and provides people with information they need to protect themselves and their families,” Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD district health officer, told KLAS.

The vending machines were strategically placed to reach the most people, with approximately 9,000 people using the Bonneville Transit Center daily, a health department spokesperson told KSNV.

San Diego University installed its own COVID-19 testing vending machines on its SDSU and SDSU Imperial Valley campuses in August 2021, making them available to any student or employee with a school ID card.

The University of California Los Angeles has also added self-test vending machines to its campus, which can be used by anyone with an active BruinCard, with weekly credits for up to two self-test kits.

©2022 Cox Media Group

