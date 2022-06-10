'No ill will': Owner of Petersburg's rundown Ramada Inn talks efforts to end deal

PETERSBURG — Despite the years-long battle with the city over the now-unsuccessful development of the former Ramada Inn, the owner of the property says he is leaving with "no ill will" toward the city.

"Petersburg was a challenge," Chris Harrison said in an interview Thursday on the site of his latest development in south Richmond. "One, we were trying to build a hotel. And we had gotten to a point where we could build the hotel, and the city was going through some turmoil.

"So we had a tourism-zone loan that was slated to help us with the hotel. But the [Petersburg] tourism department, well, it wasn't shuttered but it was, you know, basically put on the shelf. And because of that, we couldn't ... we lost a substantial amount of funding."

Adding to the financial stress was the COVID-19 pandemic, when "nobody was traveling and hotels weren't doing anything," Harrison said.

This week, Petersburg City Council began the process of buying back the property on East Washington Street at Interstate 95. Council approved a $1.25 million purchase agreement that essentially taps the brakes on a lawsuit against Harrison and Virginia Hotel Development Group LLC that was scheduled to be heard next month.

The lawsuit has been continued until November, giving the city and Harrison time to finalize the settlement. The amount in the settlement is roughly $500,000 more than what Harrison paid for the property seven years ago.

While Harrison said he could not get into the specifics of the agreement — and the city of Petersburg also is not commenting on the agreement because the lawsuit still is active — he did call it "a solution as to how to get the project moving forward and how to get it wrapped up."

"I don't have any ill will," Harrison said. "The expectations that were set for me, you know, a lay person, I just didn't understand how difficult it is to do a $20 million project when part of the financing is lost. Marriott couldn't have built a hotel."

The multi-story hotel has been vacant since 2012 and was the subject of several sale attempts before Harrison, a North Carolina-based developer, bought it.

Since then, the dilapidated structure has been a bone of discontent between Petersburg leaders and residents, a centerpiece of a political campaign, and a worry point over bringing a possible casino to Petersburg. Many calls for demolition of the property have gone unfulfilled, but this time around, Petersburg likely is in its best position ever to regain control, as the recently passed state budget contains an earmark of $2.6 million for the city to put a lien on the property and finally knock it down.

There appears to be an environmental drawback to demolition, however. Because the property is in a flood plain, once all building remnants are removed, it would be almost impossible to put anything up there.

While dealing with Petersburg over the Ramada Inn, Harrison's company bought and developed the former Model Tobacco factory on Richmond Highway into a complex of more than 200 loft apartments, a recreation center with a basketball court and gym, and other amenities. Harrison said plans also call for the tobacco warehouses that surround the property to also be converted into living space.

Potential tenants can apply starting this weekend with a target move-in date of July 1.

As for the hotel project in Petersburg, Harrison said he considered all of the back-and-forth between him and the city to be business and not personal.

"It's called posturing," he said, "and that just happens in business like this."

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.