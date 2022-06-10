ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Flood watch in effect through Saturday evening for areas of South Florida

WESH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNWS issued a flood watch for multiple areas in South...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Police: Florida woman unintentionally fires gun, killing boy

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Police say a woman mishandled and fired a gun, killing a boy in a Florida home. The Pembroke Pines Police Department said the firearm was discharged unintentionally. The woman and boy were family members, but police did not offer any details on their relationship nor...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy